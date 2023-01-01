Banana splits in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve banana splits
The Pancake Pantry - Hillsboro Village
1796 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Banana split parfait
|$6.00
vanilla yougurt served with blueberries and strawberries. topped with granola and honey
Red Bicycle- Woodbine
2190 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
|Banana Split Latte
|$0.00
Your favorite summer latte! A banana and vanilla mocha topped with whipped cream and festive sprinkles. Available hot or iced.
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop -
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Banana Split
|$9.99
a classic favorite! hand-dipped chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice cream, covered with chocolate, strawberry, pineapple and banana, topped with whipped cream and cherries.