Banana splits in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve banana splits

The Pancake Pantry - Hillsboro Village

1796 21st Avenue South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana split parfait$6.00
vanilla yougurt served with blueberries and strawberries. topped with granola and honey
More about The Pancake Pantry - Hillsboro Village
Red Bicycle- Woodbine

2190 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Split Latte$0.00
Your favorite summer latte! A banana and vanilla mocha topped with whipped cream and festive sprinkles. Available hot or iced.
More about Red Bicycle- Woodbine
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop -

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Split$9.99
a classic favorite! hand-dipped chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice cream, covered with chocolate, strawberry, pineapple and banana, topped with whipped cream and cherries.
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop -

