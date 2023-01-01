Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve barbacoas

Main pic

 

Cheap Charlie's Tacos & More - 2237 Carefree Ln

1101 Woodland Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbacoa Taco$1.99
Traditional beef slowly roasted in many spices.
4inch double corn tortilla soft shell
XL Barbacoa Burrito$11.59
Barbacoa Crunchwrap$7.50
More about Cheap Charlie's Tacos & More - 2237 Carefree Ln
TACOS 1989 - Nashville image

 

Tacos 1989

600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calle Taco Barbacoa$4.89
More about Tacos 1989
Habanero Grill image

 

Habanero Grill

2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Tacos$15.90
Three corn tortilla tacos with marinated shredded beef, onion, cilantro and lime wedges. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and corn
More about Habanero Grill
Item pic

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - P&L Sylvan Park

4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa Taco$5.50
Cola-braised short rib, chipotle lime,
chile lime corn, four pepper BBQ sauce, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro. Served on a fresh-made flour tortilla.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - P&L Sylvan Park
Main pic

 

Taco Mamacita - Nashville - 1234 6th Avenue North

1234 6th Avenue North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Fajitas$16.99
served with chile de arbol salsa and escabeche
More about Taco Mamacita - Nashville - 1234 6th Avenue North

