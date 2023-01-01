Barbacoas in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Cheap Charlie's Tacos & More - 2237 Carefree Ln
Cheap Charlie's Tacos & More - 2237 Carefree Ln
1101 Woodland Street, Nashville
|Barbacoa Taco
|$1.99
Traditional beef slowly roasted in many spices.
4inch double corn tortilla soft shell
|XL Barbacoa Burrito
|$11.59
|Barbacoa Crunchwrap
|$7.50
More about Habanero Grill
Habanero Grill
2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Barbacoa Tacos
|$15.90
Three corn tortilla tacos with marinated shredded beef, onion, cilantro and lime wedges. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and corn
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - P&L Sylvan Park
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - P&L Sylvan Park
4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Barbacoa Taco
|$5.50
Cola-braised short rib, chipotle lime,
chile lime corn, four pepper BBQ sauce, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro. Served on a fresh-made flour tortilla.