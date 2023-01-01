Bean burritos in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve bean burritos
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Bean Burrito
|$5.49
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans & shredded cheese
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Bean Burrito
|$4.99
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans & shredded cheese
Cheap Charlie's Tacos & More - 2237 Carefree Ln
1101 Woodland Street, Nashville
|Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito
|$5.19
|Bean Burrito
|$2.50