Beef noodle soup in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve beef noodle soup
More about Steam Boys - Germantown
Steam Boys - Germantown
1200 2nd Avenue North, Nashville
|Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne
|$13.00
All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
More about Han's Deli & Boba - Bellevue
Han's Deli & Boba - Bellevue
7618 Highway 70 South, Nashville
|Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (Bun Bo Hue)
|$14.00
A popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli and beef in bone broth soup. Infused with the aroma of lemongrass and various spices, this dish originate from the Vietnamese royal court of Hue.
|Beef Pho Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Tradition Vietnamese beef noodle soup featuring rare beef, beef briskets and traditional veggies.
More about Han's Deli & Boba - South
Han's Deli & Boba - South
5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
|Beef Noodle Soup (Bun Bo Hue)
|$15.00
A popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli and beef in bone broth soup. Infused with the aroma of lemongrass and various spices, this dish originate from the Vietnamese royal court of Hue.
|Beef Pho Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Tradition Vietnamese beef noodle soup featuring rare beef, beef briskets and traditional veggies.
|Beef Stew Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Slow cooked braised beef in vegetable stew served with clear glass noodle or egg noodle.