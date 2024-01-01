Beef salad in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve beef salad
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Ground Beef Taco Salad
|$9.99
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Thai Esane East - 970 WOODLAND STREET
970 WOODLAND STREET, NASHVILLE
|Beef Salad
|$16.00
Pan seared beef with lime juice, fish sauce, red onions, bell peppers, carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers. Served with rice
Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
1520 Division St, Nashville
|Beef Salad
|$16.00
Pan seared beef with lime juice, fish sauce, red onions, bell peppers, carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers. Served with rice