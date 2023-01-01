Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef soup in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve beef soup

Steam Boys image

 

Steam Boys - Germantown

1200 2nd Avenue North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne$13.00
All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.
More about Steam Boys - Germantown
Item pic

 

Han's Deli & Boba - Bellevue

7618 Highway 70 South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup (Bun Bo Hue)$14.00
A popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli and beef in bone broth soup. Infused with the aroma of lemongrass and various spices, this dish originate from the Vietnamese royal court of Hue.
Beef Pho Noodle Soup$14.00
Tradition Vietnamese beef noodle soup featuring rare beef, beef briskets and traditional veggies.
More about Han's Deli & Boba - Bellevue
Item pic

 

Han's Deli & Boba - South

5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Noodle Soup (Bun Bo Hue)$15.00
A popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli and beef in bone broth soup. Infused with the aroma of lemongrass and various spices, this dish originate from the Vietnamese royal court of Hue.
Beef Pho Noodle Soup$15.00
Tradition Vietnamese beef noodle soup featuring rare beef, beef briskets and traditional veggies.
Beef Stew Noodle Soup$14.00
Slow cooked braised beef in vegetable stew served with clear glass noodle or egg noodle.
More about Han's Deli & Boba - South

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Tuna Salad

Tarts

Naan

Meatloaf

Vermicelli

Chicken Pitas

Soft Shell Crabs

Shrimp Fajitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (24 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1116 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston