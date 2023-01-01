Beef stew in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve beef stew
More about Han's Deli & Boba - Bellevue
Han's Deli & Boba - Bellevue
7618 Highway 70 South, Nashville
|Beef Stew Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Slow cooked braised beef in vegetable stew served with clear glass noodle or egg noodle.
More about Han's Deli & Boba - South
Han's Deli & Boba - South
5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
|Beef Stew with Banh Mi
|$13.00
|Beef Stew Banh Mi
|$11.00
Slow cooked braised beef shanks in sweet vegetable stew served with plain banh mi baguette.
|Beef Stew with Banh Mi
|$10.00
Our beef stew soup with beef chunks and carrot served with our in house baguette (2).
More about Fleet Street Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Fleet Street Pub
207 printers alley, Nashville
|Beef and Dumpling Stew
|$13.00
An entrée-sized portion of our hearty beef stew, topped with dumplings ([GF] if ordered with no dumplings)
|Mini Beef Stew
|$7.50
Hearty beef stew, topped with a dumpling ([GF] if ordered without dumpling)