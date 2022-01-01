Boneless wings in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve boneless wings
TailGate Brewery
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|Small Boneless Wings
|$9.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
|Large Boneless Wings
|$15.99
1 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
TailGate Brewery
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Small Boneless Wings
|$9.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
|Large Boneless Wings
|$15.99
1 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
1105 North 51st Avenue, Nashville
|Boneless BBQ Wings
|$9.00
House-made Beer BBQ sauce. Served with dill ranch.
|Boneless Cajun Wings
|$9.00
Dry with a Cajun seasoning. Served with dill ranch.
|Boneless Buffalo Wings
|$9.00
House-made buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with dill ranch.
Florence pizza & pasta
925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville
|10 wings boneless
|$9.99
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
112 S. 11th St., Nashville
|9 PC BONELESS WINGS
|$8.99
Plain, Dry Rubbed, or coated in one of our famous sauces.
|15 PC BONELESS WINGS
|$13.99
Plain, Dry Rubbed, or coated in one of our famous sauces.
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
3449 Dickerson Pike, Nashville
|Boneless Cajun Wings
|$9.00
Dry with a Cajun seasoning. Served with dill ranch.
|Boneless BBQ Wings
|$9.00
House-made Beer BBQ sauce. Served with dill ranch.
|Boneless Plain Wings
|$9.00
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|Small Boneless Wings
|$9.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
|Large Boneless Wings
|$15.99
1 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!