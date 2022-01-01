Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bourbon pecan pies in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve bourbon pecan pies

Banner pic

 

Stock & Barrel

901 Gleaves Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Bourbon Pecan Pie$7.00
More about Stock & Barrel
The Row Kitchen & Pub image

 

The Row Kitchen and Pub

110 Lyle Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie$9.99
More about The Row Kitchen and Pub
Item pic

 

Aunt Pam's Cookies & Barbara's Southern Pies

942 Jefferson St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
9" Bourbon Pecan Pie$27.00
This is it, the pie that started it all. Barbara's Pecan pie has been nationally recognized as one of the top 25 pies (of any flavor) in the entire United States. It has been featured by name on the TV shows "Nashville" and "Unforgettable".
Made with our incredible filling and pecans sourced from Georgia and Texas, if you are a pecan pie aficionado, this is the one to try. If you've never had a pecan pie, this is the one to try.
We take all that and add Nelson Brother's Classic Bourbon to the filling.
Our Traditional crust is flaky, light and delicious.
We also offer a Gluten Free preparation that is absolutely fantastic. Get ready. FYI ordering it GF will add 4 hours to our prep time as we do not keep them in stock typically.
Like all of our pies it is fantastic when warmed and can store for up to 5 weeks when refrigerated.
More about Aunt Pam's Cookies & Barbara's Southern Pies

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Seaweed Salad

Lasagna

Home Fries

Avocado Toast

Paninis

Cake

Salmon Rolls

Pesto Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston