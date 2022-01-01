Bourbon pecan pies in Nashville

This is it, the pie that started it all. Barbara's Pecan pie has been nationally recognized as one of the top 25 pies (of any flavor) in the entire United States. It has been featured by name on the TV shows "Nashville" and "Unforgettable".

Made with our incredible filling and pecans sourced from Georgia and Texas, if you are a pecan pie aficionado, this is the one to try. If you've never had a pecan pie, this is the one to try.

We take all that and add Nelson Brother's Classic Bourbon to the filling.

Our Traditional crust is flaky, light and delicious.

We also offer a Gluten Free preparation that is absolutely fantastic. Get ready. FYI ordering it GF will add 4 hours to our prep time as we do not keep them in stock typically.

Like all of our pies it is fantastic when warmed and can store for up to 5 weeks when refrigerated.

