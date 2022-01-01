Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve brisket

#12 Slow-Roasted Brisket image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
#12 Slow-Roasted Brisket$5.75
barbacoa style brisket, red chile mayo, avocado relish, queso blanco, micro cilantro, comte' cheese encrusted flour tortilla
More about Assembly Food Hall
Local Taco image

 

Local Taco

4501 Murphy Road, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Local Brisket Taco$3.00
More about Local Taco
Brisket Sandwich image

 

Fat Bottom Brewing

800 44th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Our house slow roasted and smoked brisket on a Brioche Bun topped with our signature Beer BQ sauce Served with our house chips.
More about Fat Bottom Brewing
The Row Kitchen & Pub image

 

The Row Kitchen & Pub

110 Lyle Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
topped with picnic slaw, served with fries
Brisket Tacos$14.99
picnic slaw, sour cream, cheese avocado, served with fries
Brisket (6 oz)$8.99
More about The Row Kitchen & Pub
Sonny's Patio Pub image

GRILL

Sonny's Patio Pub

1322 6th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
sliced smoked brisket, pickled red onions, espresso bbq sauce, gouda chees, kaiser roll
More about Sonny's Patio Pub
Brisket Platter image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

2706 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (3001 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Platter$19.00
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Brisket Sandwich$11.75
Smoked Brisket sliced, drizzled with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles.
Brisket Tacos (2)$11.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
More about Edley's BBQ
Brisket Platter image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

908 Main St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Platter$19.00
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
Brisket Tacos (2)$11.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
Brisket Sandwich$11.75
Smoked Brisket sliced, drizzled with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HoneyFire BBQ

8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BRISKET QUESO$9.99
Creamy white queso dip loaded with hickory-smoked brisket; served with house-made tortilla chips.
BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH SOLO$9.99
Hickory smoked chopped beef brisket topped with HoneyFire original sauce, served on a toasted bun
SLICED BRISKET$19.99
1/2 pound of sliced beef brisket, simply rubbed with salt and pepper and smoked for 16 hours (we let the natural flavors of the smoke and beef do the talking!); Includes two sides of your choice
More about HoneyFire BBQ
Item pic

 

Noble's East Nashville

974 Main St., Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Chili Cup$6.99
Our Original Chili Featuring our House Smoked Brisket, Poblano Peppers, Sweet Corn, Beans, Onions & Signature Blend of Spices. Topped with Mixed Cheese & Jalaenos. Side of Sour Cream & Crackers.
Brisket Full & 2$22.99
Brisket Full & 3$23.99
More about Noble's East Nashville
Consumer pic

 

Xiao Bao - At the Dive Motel

1414 dickerson pike, nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Fried Rice$16.00
Slow cooked Brisket, medium grain rice, thai flavors with fish sauce + lime, fried in our xiao ginger scallion oil.
gluten free. contains fish.
More about Xiao Bao - At the Dive Motel
Central BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ

408 11th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket LB$25.00
More about Central BBQ
Item pic

 

Tennfold

2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Cheesesteak$15.00
Baguette | Smoked Brisket | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Pepperoncini | Onions |
Provolone Cheese
More about Tennfold
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Plate$17.99
Hickory smoked bbq brisket on a habanero corncake. All bbq plates are served with picnic slaw and french fries.
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Tender hickory smoked beef brisket on a toasted bun topped with picnic slaw and served with french fries.
Brisket Tacos$14.99
Two smoked beef brisket tacos topped with picnic slaw and TN chow-chow with a side of sour cream.
All tacos served with a side of french fries.
*Served of flour tortilla
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Brisket$4.00
Dos Perros Brisket$5.00
Yazoo Beer Braised Brisket | Pepper Jack Cheese | Pico De Gallo | Horseradish Crema
Yazoo Dos Perros Brisket$5.00
Yazoo Beer Braised Brisket | Pepper Jack Cheese | Pico De Gallo | Horseradish Crema
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
Brisket Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$11.75
Smoked Brisket sliced, drizzled with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles.
Brisket Tacos (2)$11.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
Brisket Platter$19.00
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
More about Edley's BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Chicken Fried Steaks

Egg Rolls

Buffalo Wings

Meatloaf

Pies

Pastries

Risotto

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston