Brisket in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve brisket
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|#12 Slow-Roasted Brisket
|$5.75
barbacoa style brisket, red chile mayo, avocado relish, queso blanco, micro cilantro, comte' cheese encrusted flour tortilla
Fat Bottom Brewing
800 44th Ave N, Nashville
|Brisket Sandwich
|$14.00
Our house slow roasted and smoked brisket on a Brioche Bun topped with our signature Beer BQ sauce Served with our house chips.
The Row Kitchen & Pub
110 Lyle Ave, Nashville
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
topped with picnic slaw, served with fries
|Brisket Tacos
|$14.99
picnic slaw, sour cream, cheese avocado, served with fries
|Brisket (6 oz)
|$8.99
GRILL
Sonny's Patio Pub
1322 6th Ave N, Nashville
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
sliced smoked brisket, pickled red onions, espresso bbq sauce, gouda chees, kaiser roll
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
2706 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Brisket Platter
|$19.00
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$11.75
Smoked Brisket sliced, drizzled with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles.
|Brisket Tacos (2)
|$11.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
908 Main St, Nashville
|Brisket Platter
|$19.00
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.
|Brisket Tacos (2)
|$11.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$11.75
Smoked Brisket sliced, drizzled with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
HoneyFire BBQ
8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville
|BRISKET QUESO
|$9.99
Creamy white queso dip loaded with hickory-smoked brisket; served with house-made tortilla chips.
|BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH SOLO
|$9.99
Hickory smoked chopped beef brisket topped with HoneyFire original sauce, served on a toasted bun
|SLICED BRISKET
|$19.99
1/2 pound of sliced beef brisket, simply rubbed with salt and pepper and smoked for 16 hours (we let the natural flavors of the smoke and beef do the talking!); Includes two sides of your choice
Noble's East Nashville
974 Main St., Nashville
|Brisket Chili Cup
|$6.99
Our Original Chili Featuring our House Smoked Brisket, Poblano Peppers, Sweet Corn, Beans, Onions & Signature Blend of Spices. Topped with Mixed Cheese & Jalaenos. Side of Sour Cream & Crackers.
|Brisket Full & 2
|$22.99
|Brisket Full & 3
|$23.99
Xiao Bao - At the Dive Motel
1414 dickerson pike, nashville
|Brisket Fried Rice
|$16.00
Slow cooked Brisket, medium grain rice, thai flavors with fish sauce + lime, fried in our xiao ginger scallion oil.
gluten free. contains fish.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ
408 11th Ave N, Nashville
|Brisket LB
|$25.00
Tennfold
2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Baguette | Smoked Brisket | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Pepperoncini | Onions |
Provolone Cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Brisket Plate
|$17.99
Hickory smoked bbq brisket on a habanero corncake. All bbq plates are served with picnic slaw and french fries.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Tender hickory smoked beef brisket on a toasted bun topped with picnic slaw and served with french fries.
|Brisket Tacos
|$14.99
Two smoked beef brisket tacos topped with picnic slaw and TN chow-chow with a side of sour cream.
All tacos served with a side of french fries.
*Served of flour tortilla
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Side of Brisket
|$4.00
|Dos Perros Brisket
|$5.00
Yazoo Beer Braised Brisket | Pepper Jack Cheese | Pico De Gallo | Horseradish Crema
|Yazoo Dos Perros Brisket
|$5.00
Yazoo Beer Braised Brisket | Pepper Jack Cheese | Pico De Gallo | Horseradish Crema
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Brisket Sandwich
|$11.75
Smoked Brisket sliced, drizzled with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce. Topped with pickles.
|Brisket Tacos (2)
|$11.50
Chopped brisket, Cheddar & Jack cheese, bean salad and pico de gallo. Topped with fried Jalapenos, White BBQ sauce, and Cilantro.
|Brisket Platter
|$19.00
Sliced brisket striped with Edley’s Red BBQ sauce, topped with pickles. Comes with two sides and a piece of cornbread.