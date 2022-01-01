Burritos in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve burritos
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Chicken Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Chicken, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
|Chicken burrito Fish taco
|$10.25
|California Burrito
|$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with marinated & grilled steak strips, french fries, cheese & guacamole
TailGate Brewery
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|12" California Burrito Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
|8" California Burrito Pizza
|$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
|16" California Burrito Pizza
|$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|F45 Burrito
|$8.99
A low carb, non-dairy burrito that includes grilled, seasoned chicken and sauteed veggies, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh avacado in a whole wheat tortilla
|Surf and Turf Burrito
|$9.50
|Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
|$8.99
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and carne asada
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Southside Grill
6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
flour tortilla with chorizo sausage, eggs, red bell pepper, 5 year cheddar and topped with salsa and sour cream, served with home fries
Just Love Coffee
1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Barista Parlor
519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Burrito
|$11.00
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
104 5th Ave S, Nashville
|Burrito Bowl
|$11.00
Cilantro lime rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, corn, avocado salsa and cilantro. Salsa, crema and chips on the side
TailGate Brewery
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|8" California Burrito Pizza
|$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|CALIFORNIA BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$17.00
sautéed shallots, jalapeno, filet tenderloin, eggs, jack and cheddar cheese, house fries, cilantro lime crema, peppered tomatillo sauce, cilantro lime rice with black beans, pico, chipotle mayonnaise
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville
|Vegetarian burrito
|$8.25
|BIG Breakfast Burrito
|$6.99
Sausage, ham, bacon, egg, shredded cheese, hash browns & sour cream wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.75
Carne Asada, pico de gallo and guacamole wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Urban Cookhouse Midtown
1907 Broadway, Nashville
|Steak Burritos (Eggs, Steak, Cheese, Onions & Peppers, Aioli)
|$15.00
Barista Parlor
610 Magazine St, Nashville
|Burrito
|$11.00
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
|Vegan Burrito
|$14.00
JUST Egg / BE-Hive Sausage / BE-Hive Smoked Cheese / Tots w/ side of Maple Sriracha.
Bongo Belmont
2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, grilled onions and green peppers with chipotle cream cheese and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with hash, sour cream and house made salsa
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$11.75
|(27)Grilled Chicken California Burrito
|$11.25
|(25) Steak Burritos Polo
|$10.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
Onyx Foods
7135 Centennial Place, Nashville
|Sweet Potato Burrito
|$7.99
|Classic Black Bean Burrito
|$7.99
|Meat Lovers Burrito
|$8.99
Barista Parlor
1230 4th Ave N, Nashville
|Burrito
|$11.00
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
|Vegan Burrito
|$14.00
JUST Egg / BE-Hive Sausage / BE-Hive Smoked Cheese / Tots w/ side of Maple Sriracha.
TACOS 1989 - Nashville
600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville
|Burrito
|$10.89
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.89
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Burrito Bowl
|$10.50
Cilantro lime rice topped with charro beans, pico de gallo, chile-lime corn,
avocado salsa and cilantro. Salsa, crema, and chips on the side. Add Adobo chicken, steak, grilled fish, fried or grilled shrimp, hot chicken, ground beef, barbacoa, vegan chorizo, or sweet potato for a little extra.
elpaseoCANTINA
905 51st Ave, Nashville
|Vegetarian Burrito
|$12.75
Flour tortilla filled with fire roasted seasonal vegetables, grilled onions and peppers, poblano rice, black beans, onion and pepper blend. Topped with queso, pico and green chili sauce.
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$13.25
Flour tortilla filled with marinated chicken, poblano rice, black beans, onion and pepper blend. Topped with queso, pico and green chili sauce.
|El Paseo Burrito
|$13.75
Flour tortilla filled with Carne Asada or al Pastor, poblano rice, black beans, onions and pepper blend. Topped with queso, pico and green chili sauce.
Fido
1812 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
two scrambled eggs, salsa verde, cheesy potatoes, pico de gallo, charred onion sour cream, served with hot sauce and choice of local sausage, veggie sausage.
Bongo East + Game Point
107 S. 11th, Nashville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
Scrambled eggs, hashed potatoes, pico de gallo, provolone, and pickled jalapeno grilled in a flour tortilla with a side of Sriracha sour cream.
Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village
1817 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Scrambled Egg Burrito
|$11.00
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Kids Burrito Bowl
|$5.00
Verde Rice | Black Beans | Grilled Chicken | Cheddar Cheese
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.00
Black Bean Salsa | Verde rice | Cheddar Jack Cheese | Pico De Gallo | Queso Fresco | Romaine Lettuce | Poblano Ranch
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|12" California Burrito Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
|8" California Burrito Pizza
|$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
|16" California Burrito Pizza
|$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
Tin Cup Coffee - Gulch
1201 Demonbreun St., Nashville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.95
tortilla, eggs, cheddar, house made pico, chipotle aioli, and your choice of either sausage or bacon
