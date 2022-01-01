Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Chicken, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Chicken burrito Fish taco$10.25
California Burrito$9.99
Flour tortilla filled with marinated & grilled steak strips, french fries, cheese & guacamole
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" California Burrito Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
8" California Burrito Pizza$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
16" California Burrito Pizza$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
More about TailGate Brewery
Item pic

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
F45 Burrito$8.99
A low carb, non-dairy burrito that includes grilled, seasoned chicken and sauteed veggies, lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh avacado in a whole wheat tortilla
Surf and Turf Burrito$9.50
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl$8.99
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and carne asada
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Southside Grill

6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville

Avg 5 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
flour tortilla with chorizo sausage, eggs, red bell pepper, 5 year cheddar and topped with salsa and sour cream, served with home fries
More about Southside Grill
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Just Love Coffee

1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Just Love Coffee
Burrito image

 

Barista Parlor

519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1258 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$11.00
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
More about Barista Parlor
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina image

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

104 5th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Bowl$11.00
Cilantro lime rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, corn, avocado salsa and cilantro. Salsa, crema and chips on the side
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
8" California Burrito Pizza$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
More about TailGate Brewery
51st Deli image

 

51st Deli

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$7.99
51st Morning Burrito$7.99
More about 51st Deli
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CALIFORNIA BREAKFAST BURRITO$17.00
sautéed shallots, jalapeno, filet tenderloin, eggs, jack and cheddar cheese, house fries, cilantro lime crema, peppered tomatillo sauce, cilantro lime rice with black beans, pico, chipotle mayonnaise
More about Green Hills Grille
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville

5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian burrito$8.25
BIG Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Sausage, ham, bacon, egg, shredded cheese, hash browns & sour cream wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Carne Asada Burrito$9.75
Carne Asada, pico de gallo and guacamole wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
Bottle Cap image

 

Bottle Cap

2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.50
More about Bottle Cap
Item pic

 

Urban Cookhouse Midtown

1907 Broadway, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Burritos (Eggs, Steak, Cheese, Onions & Peppers, Aioli)$15.00
More about Urban Cookhouse Midtown
Burrito image

 

Barista Parlor

610 Magazine St, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$11.00
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
Vegan Burrito$14.00
JUST Egg / BE-Hive Sausage / BE-Hive Smoked Cheese / Tots w/ side of Maple Sriracha.
More about Barista Parlor
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Bongo Belmont

2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, grilled onions and green peppers with chipotle cream cheese and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with hash, sour cream and house made salsa
More about Bongo Belmont
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito$11.75
(27)Grilled Chicken California Burrito$11.25
(25) Steak Burritos Polo$10.50
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
Onyx Foods image

 

Onyx Foods

7135 Centennial Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Burrito$7.99
Classic Black Bean Burrito$7.99
Meat Lovers Burrito$8.99
More about Onyx Foods
Burrito image

 

Barista Parlor

1230 4th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$11.00
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
Vegan Burrito$14.00
JUST Egg / BE-Hive Sausage / BE-Hive Smoked Cheese / Tots w/ side of Maple Sriracha.
More about Barista Parlor
TACOS 1989 - Nashville image

 

TACOS 1989 - Nashville

600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$10.89
Breakfast Burrito$10.89
More about TACOS 1989 - Nashville
Burrito Bowl image

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Bowl$10.50
Cilantro lime rice topped with charro beans, pico de gallo, chile-lime corn,
avocado salsa and cilantro. Salsa, crema, and chips on the side. Add Adobo chicken, steak, grilled fish, fried or grilled shrimp, hot chicken, ground beef, barbacoa, vegan chorizo, or sweet potato for a little extra.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
elpaseoCANTINA image

 

elpaseoCANTINA

905 51st Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Burrito$12.75
Flour tortilla filled with fire roasted seasonal vegetables, grilled onions and peppers, poblano rice, black beans, onion and pepper blend. Topped with queso, pico and green chili sauce.
Chicken Tinga Burrito$13.25
Flour tortilla filled with marinated chicken, poblano rice, black beans, onion and pepper blend. Topped with queso, pico and green chili sauce.
El Paseo Burrito$13.75
Flour tortilla filled with Carne Asada or al Pastor, poblano rice, black beans, onions and pepper blend. Topped with queso, pico and green chili sauce.
More about elpaseoCANTINA
Fido image

 

Fido

1812 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
two scrambled eggs, salsa verde, cheesy potatoes, pico de gallo, charred onion sour cream, served with hot sauce and choice of local sausage, veggie sausage.
More about Fido
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Bongo East + Game Point

107 S. 11th, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Scrambled eggs, hashed potatoes, pico de gallo, provolone, and pickled jalapeno grilled in a flour tortilla with a side of Sriracha sour cream.
More about Bongo East + Game Point
Burrito image

 

Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village

1817 21st Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scrambled Egg Burrito$11.00
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
More about Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Burrito Bowl$5.00
Verde Rice | Black Beans | Grilled Chicken | Cheddar Cheese
Burrito Bowl$9.00
Black Bean Salsa | Verde rice | Cheddar Jack Cheese | Pico De Gallo | Queso Fresco | Romaine Lettuce | Poblano Ranch
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$11.00
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
TailGate Brewery image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
12" California Burrito Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
8" California Burrito Pizza$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
16" California Burrito Pizza$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, Philly steak, waffle fries, fresh pico de gallo, and a creamy avocado lime ranch drizzle.
More about TailGate Brewery
Tin Cup Coffee - Gulch image

 

Tin Cup Coffee - Gulch

1201 Demonbreun St., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$5.95
tortilla, eggs, cheddar, house made pico, chipotle aioli, and your choice of either sausage or bacon
More about Tin Cup Coffee - Gulch
Restaurant banner

 

Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club

509 Houston St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chix Burrito$14.50
Chop Chop Burrito$14.50
Supreme Breakfast Burrito$14.50
More about Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club

