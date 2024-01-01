Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cajun chicken sandwiches in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve cajun chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers - Melrose

2535 8th Ave. S., Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.79
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken with smoked cheddar, bacon, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce on a Martin’s potato bun with waffle fries.
More about M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers - Melrose
Item pic

 

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers - Capitol View

431 11th Ave North, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.79
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken with smoked cheddar, bacon, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce on a Martin’s potato bun with waffle fries.
More about M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers - Capitol View

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Miso Soup

Egg Burritos

Bratwurst

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Lasagna

Tomato Salad

Spinach Salad

Meatball Subs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Gallatin

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 2.5 (15 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (45 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1363 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (246 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (503 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (130 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (97 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston