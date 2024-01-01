Cajun chicken sandwiches in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve cajun chicken sandwiches
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers - Melrose
2535 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.79
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken with smoked cheddar, bacon, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce on a Martin’s potato bun with waffle fries.
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers - Capitol View
431 11th Ave North, Nashville
|Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.79
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken with smoked cheddar, bacon, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce on a Martin’s potato bun with waffle fries.