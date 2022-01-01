Cake in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve cake
Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
411 51st. Ave, Nashville
|Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
|$8.00
This light and creamy combination of Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone makes for just the perfect combination of sweet and tart.
|Italian Lemon Berry Cream cake
|$8.00
A moist and flavorful lemon cake filled with a mix of fresh mixed berries between layers of mascarpone cheese then sprinkled with powdered sugar.
STEAKS
The Southern Steak & Oyster
150 3rd Ave S, Nashville
|Chocolate Whiskey Cake
|$10.00
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Seasonal Cake By The Slice
|$7.00
Sunflower Bakehouse
2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.25
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$6.25
|German Chocolate Upside Down Cake
|$6.25
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Carrot Cake
|$5.50
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville
|Flourless Chocolate Cake with Caramel Sauce
|$7.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Southside Grill
6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
|Strawberry Cake
|$7.00
|Coconut Cake
|$7.00
Nashville Sunflower Cafe
2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.25
|Mock Crab Cake
|$7.99
Panko crusted patties made of hearts of palm, onions, peppers, and traditional crab cake spices. Vegan.
The Cupcake Collection - Nashville
1213 6th Ave N, Nashville
|Birthday Cake
|$3.50
Celebrate every day like it's your birthday with this classic treat. Vanilla butter confetti cake finished with our signature vanilla buttercream icing and colorful confetti sprinkles. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.
|Wedding Cake
|$3.50
You can’t go to a wedding every day, but it can taste like you did. Our almond butter cake finished with almond buttercream. Available in regular and gluten-free. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.
|Gluten Free Birthday Cake Cupcake
|$4.08
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|CRAB CAKES
|$17.00
lump crab, arugula salad, mandarin vinaigrette, lemon aioli
|CARROT CAKE WITH CARAMEL
|$9.00
house made carrot cake, butter cream icing, caramel sauce
lou nashville
1304 McGavock Pk, Nashville
|specialty whole cake
|$95.00
9" four layer cakes, email sierra@lounashville.com before ordering to discuss flavors and to set a pick-up time, cakes are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 5 days before pickup (serves 12-14)
|6" whole cake
|$45.00
four layer buckwheat cake, seasonal flavors and garnishes, email sierra@lounashville.com before ordering to set a pick-up time, cakes are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 3 days before pickup (serves 6-8)
|mother's day cakes
|$50.00
6" buckwheat cakes garnished with local flowers, two choices of flavor, for pick-up 5/7 from 3pm-5pm or 5/8 10am-2pm (serves 6-8)
Roze Pony
5133 Harding Pike, Nashville
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
Brown Butter Icing
|Bergamot Olive Oil Cake
|$6.00
|Flourless Chocolate Cake Slice
|$8.00
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$3.50
Moist vanilla cake on the bottom, then a layer of cinnamon and sugar, another layer of vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel.
Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture.
Made with no artificial flavors or colors.
Each 3.5 oz., individually wrapped.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|BOURBON CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$6.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|BOURBON CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$6.50
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
|Flourless Chocolate Cake with Caramel Sauce
|$7.00
Florence pizza & pasta
925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville
|Chocolate cake
|$5.99
|Strawberry cheese cake
|$6.99
FRENCH FRIES
Bavarian Bierhaus
121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
|Black Forest Cake
|$7.49
A delicious classic of the Black Forest Cherry Cake all the way from Germany.
proper bagel
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|chocolate chip sour cream cake
|$4.25
sold by the slice.
