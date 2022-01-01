Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve cake

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave image

 

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave

411 51st. Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$8.00
This light and creamy combination of Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone makes for just the perfect combination of sweet and tart.
Italian Lemon Berry Cream cake$8.00
A moist and flavorful lemon cake filled with a mix of fresh mixed berries between layers of mascarpone cheese then sprinkled with powdered sugar.
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Banner pic

STEAKS

The Southern Steak & Oyster

150 3rd Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (14484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Whiskey Cake$10.00
More about The Southern Steak & Oyster
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey image

 

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

2509 12th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasonal Cake By The Slice$7.00
More about 12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
Item pic

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$3.50
More about Assembly Food Hall
Pinewood image

 

Pinewood

33 Peabody St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
cream cheese icing
More about Pinewood
Sunflower Bakehouse image

 

Sunflower Bakehouse

2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.25
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$6.25
German Chocolate Upside Down Cake$6.25
More about Sunflower Bakehouse
Kalamata's image

 

Kalamata's

3764 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.7 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Cake$5.50
More about Kalamata's
Epice image

 

Epice

2902 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (4220 reviews)
Takeout
Olive Oil Cake$9.00
More about Epice
Pastaria image

PIZZA

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nutella Fudge Cake$13.95
More about Pastaria
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe

555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.50
More about D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

NATIONS - Frothy Monkey

1400 51st Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake with Caramel Sauce$7.00
More about NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Southside Grill

6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville

Avg 5 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
Strawberry Cake$7.00
Coconut Cake$7.00
More about Southside Grill
Tater Cakes image

 

Just Love Coffee

1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tater Cakes$2.95
More about Just Love Coffee
Item pic

 

Nashville Sunflower Cafe

2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.25
Mock Crab Cake$7.99
Panko crusted patties made of hearts of palm, onions, peppers, and traditional crab cake spices. Vegan.
More about Nashville Sunflower Cafe
Item pic

 

The Cupcake Collection - Nashville

1213 6th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birthday Cake$3.50
Celebrate every day like it's your birthday with this classic treat. Vanilla butter confetti cake finished with our signature vanilla buttercream icing and colorful confetti sprinkles. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.
Wedding Cake$3.50
You can’t go to a wedding every day, but it can taste like you did. Our almond butter cake finished with almond buttercream. Available in regular and gluten-free. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.
Gluten Free Birthday Cake Cupcake$4.08
More about The Cupcake Collection - Nashville
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CRAB CAKES$17.00
lump crab, arugula salad, mandarin vinaigrette, lemon aioli
CARROT CAKE WITH CARAMEL$9.00
house made carrot cake, butter cream icing, caramel sauce
More about Green Hills Grille
Item pic

 

lou nashville

1304 McGavock Pk, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
specialty whole cake$95.00
9" four layer cakes, email sierra@lounashville.com before ordering to discuss flavors and to set a pick-up time, cakes are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 5 days before pickup (serves 12-14)
6" whole cake$45.00
four layer buckwheat cake, seasonal flavors and garnishes, email sierra@lounashville.com before ordering to set a pick-up time, cakes are available wednesday through sunday, please allow 3 days before pickup (serves 6-8)
mother's day cakes$50.00
6" buckwheat cakes garnished with local flowers, two choices of flavor, for pick-up 5/7 from 3pm-5pm or 5/8 10am-2pm (serves 6-8)
More about lou nashville
Roze Pony image

 

Roze Pony

5133 Harding Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
Brown Butter Icing
Bergamot Olive Oil Cake$6.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake Slice$8.00
More about Roze Pony
Barista Parlor image

 

Barista Parlor

610 Magazine St, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
XL Birthday Cake Cookie$5.50
More about Barista Parlor
Smokin Thighs image

 

Smokin Thighs

4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bananas Foster Cake (1pcs)$6.00
More about Smokin Thighs
Cinnamon Coffee Cake image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$3.50
Moist vanilla cake on the bottom, then a layer of cinnamon and sugar, another layer of vanilla cake, topped with cinnamon-brown sugar streusel.
Made with real butter and sour cream for rich flavor and texture.
Made with no artificial flavors or colors.
Each 3.5 oz., individually wrapped.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
BOURBON CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.50
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
BOURBON CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.50
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Onyx Foods image

 

Onyx Foods

7135 Centennial Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pineapple Upside Cake$4.99
More about Onyx Foods
Barista Parlor image

 

Barista Parlor

1230 4th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Croissant$6.50
More about Barista Parlor
Item pic

 

EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

1701 Fatherland St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake with Caramel Sauce$7.00
More about EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Florence pizza & pasta image

 

Florence pizza & pasta

925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate cake$5.99
Strawberry cheese cake$6.99
More about Florence pizza & pasta
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bavarian Bierhaus

121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (2142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Black Forest Cake$7.49
A delicious classic of the Black Forest Cherry Cake all the way from Germany.
More about Bavarian Bierhaus
Consumer pic

 

proper bagel

2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate chip sour cream cake$4.25
sold by the slice.
More about proper bagel
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ

408 11th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
5 Layer Strawberry cake$4.00
5 Layer Caramel Cake$4.00
5 Layer Coconut Cake$4.00
More about Central BBQ

Map

Map

