Calamari in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve calamari
Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
411 51st. Ave, Nashville
|Fried calamari
|$12.00
Tender pieces of calamari lightly fried until crisp & served with our house marinara.
**Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness**
The Eastern Peak
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Calamari Salt & Pepper-
|$13.50
Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix
|Fried Calamari-
|$12.50
Lightly breaded calamari fried to perfection and tossed with Sweet and Sour sauce
SUSHI
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville
|Fried Calamari
|$9.50
Kimchi mayo
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Calamari Salt & Pepper-
|$14.50
Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix
Tennfold
2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Calamari
|$15.00
caperberries | banana peppers | peppadews | shake shake | old bay mayo | seared lemon
Mirko Pasta
2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Fried Calamari
|$12.00
Fried squid with lemon and spicy pomodoro sauce.
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Calamari Salt & Pepper
|$13.00
Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix
|Fried Calamari
|$11.50
Lightly breaded calamari fried to perfection and tossed with Sweet and Sour sauce