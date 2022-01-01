Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve calamari

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave image

 

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave

411 51st. Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried calamari$12.00
Tender pieces of calamari lightly fried until crisp & served with our house marinara.
**Consuming raw or uncooked meats, poultry or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness**
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Salt & Pepper-$13.50
Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix
Fried Calamari-$12.50
Lightly breaded calamari fried to perfection and tossed with Sweet and Sour sauce
More about The Eastern Peak
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera image

SUSHI

Nomzilla! sushi et cetera

1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$9.50
Kimchi mayo
More about Nomzilla! sushi et cetera
Consumer pic

 

Thai Esane

203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$13.00
More about Thai Esane
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Salt & Pepper-$14.50
Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix
More about The Eastern Peak
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$9.50
More about Assembly Food Hall
Thai Esane Nashville image

 

Thai Esane Nashville

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$13.00
More about Thai Esane Nashville
Item pic

 

Tennfold

2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$15.00
caperberries | banana peppers | peppadews | shake shake | old bay mayo | seared lemon
More about Tennfold
Item pic

 

Mirko Pasta

2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$12.00
Fried squid with lemon and spicy pomodoro sauce.
More about Mirko Pasta
Item pic

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Salt & Pepper$13.00
Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix
Fried Calamari$11.50
Lightly breaded calamari fried to perfection and tossed with Sweet and Sour sauce
More about The Eastern Peak

