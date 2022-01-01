California rolls in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve california rolls
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|California Roll-
|$8.00
Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - Nashville (Donelson), TN
Rock N Roll Sushi - Nashville (Donelson), TN
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|California Roll
|$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|California Roll-
|$9.50
Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds
More about Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|California Roll
|$8.00
More about Samurai Sushi - Midtown
Samurai Sushi - Midtown
2215 Elliston Place, Nashville
|California Roll
|$6.95
crabmeat, avocado, cucumber
