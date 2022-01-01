Cappuccino in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve cappuccino
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Cappuccino
espresso with foamy texturized milk
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Cappuccino 12oz
|$4.25
Ladybird Taco
2229 10th Ave South, Nashville
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
Espresso topped with 1/3 steamed milk and 1/3 foamed milk. Made with Crema coffee.
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville
|Cappuccino
espresso with foamy texturized milk
Just Love Coffee
1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Cappuccino
|$3.50
Espresso and thicker milk foam.
*Due to the fragile nature of milk foam, this item is not recommended for delivery.
Bongo Belmont
2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
6oz Double shot of espresso with foamed milk
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.
Caliber Coffee Co.
2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Cappuccino
|$3.50
Traditional Cappuccino - espresso, steamed milk, foam.
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
235 5th Ave N, Nashville
|Cappuccino
espresso with foamy texturized milk
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
|Cappuccino
espresso with foamy texturized milk
proper bagel
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|12 oz cappuccino
|$5.20
espresso & steamed milk with thick foam. all sizes prepared with double-shot of espresso. no decaf.
Fido
1812 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk & microfoam. 6 oz.
Bongo East + Game Point
107 S. 11th, Nashville
|Cappuccino
|$3.75
6 oz. A double shot of espresso topped with foamed milk.
Barista Parlor - Hillsboro Village
1817 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Cappuccino (6oz)
|$5.00
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Cappuccino 12 oz
|$3.75
The Library Bar
623 Union Street, Nashville
|Cappuccino
|$5.50