Caprese sandwiches in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Red Bicycle Coffee Co. (Vintage Edge) - 5833 Nolensville Pk

5833 Nolensville Pk, Nashville

Caprese Sandwich$9.00
Spinach, tomato, pesto, mozzarella, and honey balsamic glaze
Red Bicycle- Woodbine

2190 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

Caprese Sandwich$9.00
Spinach, tomato, pesto, mozzarella, and honey balsamic glaze
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Caprese Sandwich$8.75
Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Tomato, Spring Mix, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Reduction, Served on Toasted Ciabatta
