Caprese sandwiches in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches
More about Red Bicycle Coffee Co. (Vintage Edge) - 5833 Nolensville Pk
Red Bicycle Coffee Co. (Vintage Edge) - 5833 Nolensville Pk
5833 Nolensville Pk, Nashville
|Caprese Sandwich
|$9.00
Spinach, tomato, pesto, mozzarella, and honey balsamic glaze
More about Red Bicycle- Woodbine
Red Bicycle- Woodbine
2190 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
|Caprese Sandwich
|$9.00
Spinach, tomato, pesto, mozzarella, and honey balsamic glaze