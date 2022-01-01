Carne asada in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve carne asada
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.75
Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
|Carne Asada Loaded Fries
|$10.25
French fries topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and carne asada
|Carne Asada Nacos
|$10.50
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese and carne asada
TailGate Brewery
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|Carne Asada Fries
|$15.99
Waffle fries layered with seasoned Philly steak & shredded mozzarella. Topped with fresh pico de gallo & an avocado lime ranch drizzle.
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
|$8.99
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and carne asada
|Carne Asada Taco Salad
|$9.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with carne asada, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
|Carne Asada Torta
|$8.99
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
TailGate Brewery
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Carne Asada Fries
|$15.99
Waffle fries layered with seasoned Philly steak & shredded mozzarella. Topped with fresh pico de gallo & an avocado lime ranch drizzle.
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.75
Carne Asada, pico de gallo and guacamole wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$10.25
Carne asada with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|(13 Carne Asada Fundido
|$13.99
|(42)Carne Asada
|$13.75
Cerveza Jack's Nashville
135 2nd ave N, Nashville
|Carne Asada Fries
|$12.00
elpaseoCANTINA
905 51st Ave, Nashville
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.00
Premium Chef's cut steak, sautéed onions, salsa verde, cilantro, flour tortilla
|Carne Asada Bowl
|$15.75
Marinated steak, sautéed seasonal vegetables, black beans, over poblano rice topped with red pepper mayo, queso, and avocado.
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Carne Asada
|$5.00
Marinated Steak | White Onion | Cilantro | Lime
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|Carne Asada Fries
|$15.99
Waffle fries layered with seasoned Philly steak & shredded mozzarella. Topped with fresh pico de gallo & an avocado lime ranch drizzle.