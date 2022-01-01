Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve carne asada

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$3.75
Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
Carne Asada Loaded Fries$10.25
French fries topped with sour cream, shredded cheese and carne asada
Carne Asada Nacos$10.50
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped with guacamole, sour cream, beans, pico de gallo & cheese and carne asada
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Fries$15.99
Waffle fries layered with seasoned Philly steak & shredded mozzarella. Topped with fresh pico de gallo & an avocado lime ranch drizzle.
More about TailGate Brewery
Item pic

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl$8.99
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and carne asada
Carne Asada Taco Salad$9.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with carne asada, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Carne Asada Torta$8.99
fresh mexican sub sandwich served with lettuce, beans, guacamole & pico de gallo
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Fries$15.99
Waffle fries layered with seasoned Philly steak & shredded mozzarella. Topped with fresh pico de gallo & an avocado lime ranch drizzle.
More about TailGate Brewery
51st Deli image

 

51st Deli

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Fries$9.99
More about 51st Deli
Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville

5104 Centennial Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$9.75
Carne Asada, pico de gallo and guacamole wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Carne Asada Quesadilla$10.25
Carne asada with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - The Nations Nashville
Bottle Cap image

 

Bottle Cap

2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Fries$11.00
More about Bottle Cap
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
(13 Carne Asada Fundido$13.99
(42)Carne Asada$13.75
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Nashville

135 2nd ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Fries$12.00
More about Cerveza Jack's Nashville
elpaseoCANTINA image

 

elpaseoCANTINA

905 51st Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Premium Chef's cut steak, sautéed onions, salsa verde, cilantro, flour tortilla
Carne Asada Bowl$15.75
Marinated steak, sautéed seasonal vegetables, black beans, over poblano rice topped with red pepper mayo, queso, and avocado.
More about elpaseoCANTINA
Carne Asada image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada$5.00
Marinated Steak | White Onion | Cilantro | Lime
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
TailGate Brewery image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Fries$15.99
Waffle fries layered with seasoned Philly steak & shredded mozzarella. Topped with fresh pico de gallo & an avocado lime ranch drizzle.
More about TailGate Brewery

