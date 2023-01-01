Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
Carne Asada Taco Salad$9.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with carne asada, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco Salad$9.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with carne asada, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Carne Asada Taco$3.75
Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
elpaseoCANTINA image

 

El Paseo Mexican Restaurant & Patio

905 51st Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Steak with sautéed onions, cilantro & salsa verde, on a flour tortilla.
More about El Paseo Mexican Restaurant & Patio
Main pic

 

Taco Mamacita - Nashville - 1234 6th Avenue North

1234 6th Avenue North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Tacos$0.00
More about Taco Mamacita - Nashville - 1234 6th Avenue North
Item pic

 

Maiz DLV Taco Truck - East Nashville

1100 Stratton Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Tacos$13.00
Two Skirt steak tacos, double tortillas, Mexican rice, Cascabel salsa, cilanto/onion, taquero salsa, lime
More about Maiz DLV Taco Truck - East Nashville

