Carne asada tacos in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.00
Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
|Carne Asada Taco Salad
|$9.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with carne asada, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Carne Asada Taco Salad
|$9.75
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with carne asada, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.75
Carne Asada with choice of tortilla topped with cilantro and onions
El Paseo Mexican Restaurant & Patio
905 51st Ave, Nashville
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
Steak with sautéed onions, cilantro & salsa verde, on a flour tortilla.
Taco Mamacita - Nashville - 1234 6th Avenue North
1234 6th Avenue North, Nashville
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$0.00