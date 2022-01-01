Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve carrot cake

Pinewood image

 

Pinewood

33 Peabody St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
cream cheese icing
More about Pinewood
Sunflower Bakehouse image

 

Sunflower Bakehouse

2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.25
More about Sunflower Bakehouse
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe

555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.50
More about D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Southside Grill

6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville

Avg 5 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about Southside Grill
Nashville Sunflower Cafe image

 

Nashville Sunflower Cafe

2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.25
More about Nashville Sunflower Cafe
Item pic

 

The Cupcake Collection - Nashville

1213 6th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$3.50
One of my all-time favorites no matter where I roam. Our Carrot cake boasts (gasp!) carrots, pineapple, raisins, & coconut finished with cream cheese buttercream and crushed walnuts.
More about The Cupcake Collection - Nashville
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CARROT CAKE WITH CARAMEL$9.00
house made carrot cake, butter cream icing, caramel sauce
More about Green Hills Grille
Roze Pony image

 

Roze Pony

5133 Harding Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.00
Brown Butter Icing
More about Roze Pony

