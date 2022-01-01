Carrot cake in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve carrot cake
Sunflower Bakehouse
2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.25
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Carrot Cake
|$5.50
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Southside Grill
6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
Nashville Sunflower Cafe
2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.25
The Cupcake Collection - Nashville
1213 6th Ave N, Nashville
|Carrot Cake
|$3.50
One of my all-time favorites no matter where I roam. Our Carrot cake boasts (gasp!) carrots, pineapple, raisins, & coconut finished with cream cheese buttercream and crushed walnuts.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|CARROT CAKE WITH CARAMEL
|$9.00
house made carrot cake, butter cream icing, caramel sauce