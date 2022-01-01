Catfish sandwiches in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches
More about Edley's Bar-B-Que - Donelson
Edley's Bar-B-Que - Donelson
2719 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Catfish Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried Catfish with House Tartar sauce, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's 12 South
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ - Edley's 12 South
2706 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Catfish Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried Catfish with House Tartar sauce, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's East Nashville
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ - Edley's East Nashville
908 Main St, Nashville
|Catfish Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried Catfish with House Tartar sauce, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
More about Totos BBQ Express
Totos BBQ Express
4150 Gallatin Pike, Nashville
|Catfish Sandwich
|$9.54
Comes with toast and topped with mayo , slaw , onions , and pickles . your choice of either Toto's sauce or tartar sauce