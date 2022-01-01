Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Catfish sandwiches in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches

Item pic

 

Edley's Bar-B-Que - Donelson

2719 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Catfish Sandwich$10.00
Fried Catfish with House Tartar sauce, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
More about Edley's Bar-B-Que - Donelson
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ - Edley's 12 South

2706 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (3001 reviews)
Takeout
Catfish Sandwich$10.00
Fried Catfish with House Tartar sauce, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's 12 South
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ - Edley's East Nashville

908 Main St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Catfish Sandwich$10.00
Fried Catfish with House Tartar sauce, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's East Nashville
Item pic

 

Totos BBQ Express

4150 Gallatin Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Catfish Sandwich$9.54
Comes with toast and topped with mayo , slaw , onions , and pickles . your choice of either Toto's sauce or tartar sauce
More about Totos BBQ Express
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ - Edley's Sylvan Park

4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Catfish Sandwich$10.00
Fried Catfish with House Tartar sauce, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ - Edley's Sylvan Park

Map

Map

