Chai lattes in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve chai lattes

Sunflower Bakehouse image

 

Sunflower Bakehouse

2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$1.00
Turmeric Chai Latte$1.00
Filthy Chai Latte$1.00
More about Sunflower Bakehouse
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe

555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Chai Latte 12oz$4.25
Vanilla Chai Latte 16oz$4.75
Iced Vanilla Chai Latte 16oz$4.50
More about D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

TACOS

Ladybird Taco

2229 10th Ave South, Nashville

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Tea Latte$4.75
Delicious chai tea latte
More about Ladybird Taco
Item pic

 

Barista Parlor

519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1258 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Masala Chai Latte$5.25
Steamed Milk / Chai Concentrate
More about Barista Parlor
Item pic

 

Barista Parlor

610 Magazine St, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Masala Chai Latte$5.25
Steamed Milk / Chai Concentrate
More about Barista Parlor
b65710c5-22b8-4fb5-ad03-6c1b7a412420 image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$5.50
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Dirty Chai Latte$7.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Caliber Coffee Co. image

SALADS

Caliber Coffee Co.

2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (845 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$4.00
Our spicy & peppery chai tea is brewed in house. If you're looking for a sweeter chai, try the Sweet Chai Of Mine version.
More about Caliber Coffee Co.
Item pic

 

Barista Parlor

1230 4th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Masala Chai Latte$5.25
Steamed Milk / Chai Concentrate
More about Barista Parlor
Fido image

 

Fido

1812 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.00
Blend of black tea, steamed milk & spices.
More about Fido
Item pic

 

Taylor Street Coffee & Tea

100 Taylor Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Firepot Chai Latte$4.25
Firepot Masala Chai Spice blend + Milk
*Caffeinated
More about Taylor Street Coffee & Tea
Bongo East + Game Point image

 

Bongo East + Game Point

107 S. 11th, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Latte$3.50
A creamy blend of spiced black tea and milk.
More about Bongo East + Game Point
Item pic

 

Barista Parlor

1200 Clinton St #25, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Masala Chai Latte$5.25
Steamed Milk / Chai Concentrate
More about Barista Parlor
Nectar Urban Cantina image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Golden Chai Latte 20 oz ICED$4.75
Golden Chai Latte 12 oz HOT$3.75
Golden Chai Latte 16 oz$4.25
More about Nectar Urban Cantina

