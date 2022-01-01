Chai lattes in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chai lattes
Sunflower Bakehouse
2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Chai Latte
|$1.00
|Turmeric Chai Latte
|$1.00
|Filthy Chai Latte
|$1.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Vanilla Chai Latte 12oz
|$4.25
|Vanilla Chai Latte 16oz
|$4.75
|Iced Vanilla Chai Latte 16oz
|$4.50
TACOS
Ladybird Taco
2229 10th Ave South, Nashville
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.75
Delicious chai tea latte
Barista Parlor
519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Masala Chai Latte
|$5.25
Steamed Milk / Chai Concentrate
Barista Parlor
610 Magazine St, Nashville
|Masala Chai Latte
|$5.25
Steamed Milk / Chai Concentrate
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville
|Chai Latte
|$5.50
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$7.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
SALADS
Caliber Coffee Co.
2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.00
Our spicy & peppery chai tea is brewed in house. If you're looking for a sweeter chai, try the Sweet Chai Of Mine version.
Barista Parlor
1230 4th Ave N, Nashville
|Masala Chai Latte
|$5.25
Steamed Milk / Chai Concentrate
Fido
1812 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
Blend of black tea, steamed milk & spices.
Taylor Street Coffee & Tea
100 Taylor Street, Nashville
|Firepot Chai Latte
|$4.25
Firepot Masala Chai Spice blend + Milk
*Caffeinated
Bongo East + Game Point
107 S. 11th, Nashville
|Chai Latte
|$3.50
A creamy blend of spiced black tea and milk.
Barista Parlor
1200 Clinton St #25, Nashville
|Masala Chai Latte
|$5.25
Steamed Milk / Chai Concentrate