Cheese fries in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve cheese fries
Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
411 51st. Ave, Nashville
|Fried cheese ravioli
|$11.00
Cheese ravioli are breaded & fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara.
|Fried cheese wedges
|$11.00
Made with a tasty mix of mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan cheeses, these treats are fried to a golden brown & served with a side of house marinara for dipping.
TailGate Brewery
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|Nacho Cheese Fries
|$10.99
Hot nacho cheese, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
|Mac & Cheese Fries
|$15.99
Shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, mac & cheese, bread crumbs and a hot nacho cheese drizzle
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|CHEESE FRIES
|$9.00
A generous portion of crinkle cut fries covered in white cheese dip and melted monterey and cheddar cheese
|Cheese Fries
|$2.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|Cheese Fries
|$2.50
|CHEESE FRIES
|$8.00
A generous portion of crinkle cut fries covered in white cheese dip and melted monterey and cheddar cheese
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.50
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
112 S. 11th St., Nashville
|CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$10.99
|BACON CHEESE FRIES
|$8.99
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Diced Tomatoes, and Onions on Seasoned Fries.
