Cheese fries in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve cheese fries

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave image

 

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave

411 51st. Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried cheese ravioli$11.00
Cheese ravioli are breaded & fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of marinara.
Fried cheese wedges$11.00
Made with a tasty mix of mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan cheeses, these treats are fried to a golden brown & served with a side of house marinara for dipping.
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Item pic

 

TailGate Brewery

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Cheese Fries$10.99
Hot nacho cheese, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
Mac & Cheese Fries$15.99
Shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, mac & cheese, bread crumbs and a hot nacho cheese drizzle
More about TailGate Brewery
Item pic

 

TailGate Brewery

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Fries$15.99
Shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, mac & cheese, bread crumbs and a hot nacho cheese drizzle
Nacho Cheese Fries$10.99
Hot nacho cheese, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
More about TailGate Brewery
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESE FRIES$9.00
A generous portion of crinkle cut fries covered in white cheese dip and melted monterey and cheddar cheese
Cheese Fries$2.50
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$2.50
CHEESE FRIES$8.00
A generous portion of crinkle cut fries covered in white cheese dip and melted monterey and cheddar cheese
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden image

 

The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden

731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$4.50
More about The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar image

 

Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar

112 S. 11th St., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE FRIES$10.99
BACON CHEESE FRIES$8.99
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Diced Tomatoes, and Onions on Seasoned Fries.
More about Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Fries$15.99
Shredded mozzarella, Canadian bacon, mac & cheese, bread crumbs and a hot nacho cheese drizzle
Nacho Cheese Fries$10.99
Hot nacho cheese, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
More about TailGate Brewery

