Chef salad in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Noble's East Nashville
Noble's East Nashville
974 Main St., Nashville
|Chef Salad
|$13.49
Mixed greens, sliced ham & turkey, bacon, grape tomato, egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles & mixed cheese.
More about Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101
Florence pizza & pasta - 925 Gallatin ave suite 101
925 Gallatin ave suite 101, Nashville
|Chef salad
|$9.99
More about Central BBQ - Nashville
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Nashville
408 11th Ave N, Nashville
|BBQ Chef Salad
|$14.00