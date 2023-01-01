Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Breakfast Burrito$6.99
Chicken, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Chicken burrito Fish taco$10.25
Chicken Burrito$10.00
Marinated & grilled chicken, guacamole and pico de gallo wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Item pic

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Chicken, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Chicken Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Chicken, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Chicken Burrito Bowl$8.99
Bowl includes rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and chicken
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
(27)Grilled Chicken California Burrito$12.50
(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito$13.75
(10)Grilled Chicken Burrito$7.60
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
Main pic

 

Cheap Charlie's Tacos & More - 2237 Carefree Ln

1101 Woodland Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
XL Chicken Burrito$11.59
More about Cheap Charlie's Tacos & More - 2237 Carefree Ln
elpaseoCANTINA image

 

El Paseo Mexican Restaurant & Patio

905 51st Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tinga Burrito$13.50
Flour tortilla filled with our special chicken tinga recipe, poblano rice, black beans, and cheese blend. Topped with green chili sauce, queso, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
More about El Paseo Mexican Restaurant & Patio
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
(27)Grilled Chicken California Burrito$12.50
(25)Grilled Chicken Burritos Polo$11.65
(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito$13.75
More about Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

