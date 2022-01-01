Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Barley to Rise Catering image

 

Barley to Rise Catering

2007 Acklen Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Senior Entree - Chicken Marsala$8.00
Chicken Marsala with caramelized onions, mushroom and Marsala cream sauce, served with Cavatappi pasta. Italian Salad with gorgonzola, red onion, sundried tomatoes, croutons, red wine vinaigrette. Herbed Focaccia. Double Chocolate Chip Cookies.
*One serving*
Adult Entrée - Chicken Marsala$12.00
Chicken Marsala with caramelized onions, mushroom and Marsala cream sauce, served with Cavatappi pasta. Italian Salad with gorgonzola, red onion, sundried tomatoes, croutons, red wine vinaigrette. Herbed Focaccia. Double Chocolate Chip Cookies.
*One serving*
Family Dinner - Chicken Marsala - Feeds 4$45.00
Chicken Marsala with Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms and Marsala Cream Sauce, Cavatappi pasta. Italian Salad with Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Sundried Tomatoes, Croutons, Red Wine Vinaigrette. Herbed Focaccia. Double Chocolate Chip Cookies.
*Feeds 4*
More about Barley to Rise Catering
Item pic

 

Mirko Pasta

2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$17.00
Chicken breast sautéed in Marsala wine and mushrooms, served with a side of roasted potatoes and spinach.
More about Mirko Pasta

