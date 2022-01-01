Chicken marsala in Nashville
Barley to Rise Catering
2007 Acklen Ave, Nashville
|Senior Entree - Chicken Marsala
|$8.00
Chicken Marsala with caramelized onions, mushroom and Marsala cream sauce, served with Cavatappi pasta. Italian Salad with gorgonzola, red onion, sundried tomatoes, croutons, red wine vinaigrette. Herbed Focaccia. Double Chocolate Chip Cookies.
*One serving*
|Adult Entrée - Chicken Marsala
|$12.00
Chicken Marsala with caramelized onions, mushroom and Marsala cream sauce, served with Cavatappi pasta. Italian Salad with gorgonzola, red onion, sundried tomatoes, croutons, red wine vinaigrette. Herbed Focaccia. Double Chocolate Chip Cookies.
*One serving*
|Family Dinner - Chicken Marsala - Feeds 4
|$45.00
Chicken Marsala with Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms and Marsala Cream Sauce, Cavatappi pasta. Italian Salad with Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Sundried Tomatoes, Croutons, Red Wine Vinaigrette. Herbed Focaccia. Double Chocolate Chip Cookies.
*Feeds 4*