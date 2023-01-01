Chicken nuggets in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
More about TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|Small Adult Chicken Nuggets
|$9.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
|Large Adult Chicken Nuggets
|$15.99
1 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
More about TailGate Brewery - Germantown
TailGate Brewery - Germantown
915 3rd Ave N, Nashville
|Small Adult Chicken Nuggets
|$9.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
|Large Adult Chicken Nuggets
|$15.99
1 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
More about Tailgate Brewery - Music Row
Tailgate Brewery - Music Row
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Small Adult Chicken Nuggets
|$9.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
|Large Adult Chicken Nuggets
|$15.99
1 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
More about Sonny's Patio Pub and Refuge
GRILL
Sonny's Patio Pub and Refuge
1322 6th Ave N, Nashville
|House Made Chicken Bites
|$9.00
hand battered chicken tenders cut into bite size nuggets• choice of two dipping sauces: espresso bbq, ranch, buffalo, or honey mustard
More about TailGate Brewery
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|Small Adult Chicken Nuggets
|$9.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
|Large Adult Chicken Nuggets
|$15.99
1 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!