Chicken nuggets in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve chicken nuggets

Small Boneless Wings image

 

TailGate Brewery - East Nashville

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Adult Chicken Nuggets$9.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Large Adult Chicken Nuggets$15.99
1 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
More about TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
Small Boneless Wings image

 

TailGate Brewery - Germantown

915 3rd Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Adult Chicken Nuggets$9.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Large Adult Chicken Nuggets$15.99
1 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
More about TailGate Brewery - Germantown
Small Boneless Wings image

 

Tailgate Brewery - Music Row

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Adult Chicken Nuggets$9.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Large Adult Chicken Nuggets$15.99
1 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
More about Tailgate Brewery - Music Row
Sonny's Patio Pub image

GRILL

Sonny's Patio Pub and Refuge

1322 6th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
House Made Chicken Bites$9.00
hand battered chicken tenders cut into bite size nuggets• choice of two dipping sauces: espresso bbq, ranch, buffalo, or honey mustard
More about Sonny's Patio Pub and Refuge
Small Boneless Wings image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Small Adult Chicken Nuggets$9.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Large Adult Chicken Nuggets$15.99
1 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
More about TailGate Brewery
Main pic

 

Taj Indian Restaurant - 412 Harding Place, Suite 101

412 Harding Place, Suite 101, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Nuggets$2.99
More about Taj Indian Restaurant - 412 Harding Place, Suite 101

