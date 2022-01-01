Chicken salad in Nashville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Carrie's Coffee etc image

 

Carrie's Coffee etc

3102 West End Ave #130, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Scoop$4.99
More about Carrie's Coffee etc
Item pic

STEAKS

The Southern Steak & Oyster

150 3rd Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (14484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chicken Salad$19.00
spicy fried chicken, mixed greens tossed in ranch, celery, carrots, dill pickles, and bleu cheese
Hot Chicken Salad$20.00
spicy fried chicken, mixed greens tossed in ranch, celery, carrots, dill pickles, and bleu cheese
More about The Southern Steak & Oyster
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Kalamata's image

 

Kalamata's

3764 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.7 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Pita$11.00
More about Kalamata's
Consumer pic

 

Sunshine Coffee & Cafe

3100 West End Ave Suite 130, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Scoop$4.99
More about Sunshine Coffee & Cafe
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood image

 

Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood

1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Chicken Salad$6.50
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, green & black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese, topped with seasoned baked chicken.
More about Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
Lakeside Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Lakeside Lounge

921 Woodland St, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (59 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
More about Lakeside Lounge
51st Deli image

 

51st Deli

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad sandwich$9.00
More about 51st Deli
Banner pic

 

Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen

2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lucy's Chicken Salad$10.75
All white meat chicken salad, celery, red grapes and pecans with lettuce and tomato on a croissant
More about Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HOT CHICKEN SALAD$19.00
fried chicken, shredded cabbage & julienne spinach, carrots, celery, bleu cheese dressing, red onions, dill pickles & cherry tomatoes
CHICKEN SALAD MELT$17.50
house made chicken salad, english muffin, cheddar cheese, house chips
More about Green Hills Grille
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Salad + Chicken$11.99
mixed greens, grilled or fried chicken, candied pecans, crumbled bacon, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, croutons and choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
choose between chicken, tuna or egg salad. served plain so don't forget to add your fixin's!
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
Roze Pony image

 

Roze Pony

5133 Harding Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Goddess Chicken Salad Tartine$14.00
Daikon & Herbs
More about Roze Pony
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Urban Cookhouse Midtown

1907 Broadway, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Multi-Grain Bread.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Multi-Grain Bread. Select One Side.
Chicken Salad$4.00
More about Urban Cookhouse Midtown
Item pic

 

Smokin Thighs

4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Chicken Salad$12.00
A bed of romaine lettuce topped with applewood smoked chicken, diced tomatoes, bacon and a 3 cheese blend.
Blue Chicken Salad$12.00
A bed of romaine lettuce topped with applewood smoked chicken, dried cranberries, blue cheese and tortilla crumbles.
Chicken Salad SANDWICH$11.00
Grilled Texas toast filled with applewood smoked chicken, diced carrots, onions, cranberries with a creole ranch/mustard sauce.
More about Smokin Thighs
McCabe Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

McCabe Pub

4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (666 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$11.50
More about McCabe Pub
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$10.00
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$10.50
Chicken Fajita Salad$10.99
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
Tower Market & Deli image

 

Tower Market & Deli

1305 Gallatain Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
More about Tower Market & Deli
Caliber Coffee Co. image

SALADS

Caliber Coffee Co.

2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (845 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$10.00
Our house-made chicken salad with herb-roasted chicken salad with tarragon and green grapes served with lettuce on a butter croissant.
More about Caliber Coffee Co.
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Southernaire Market

150 3rd Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (52 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
housemade chicken salad and romaine lettuce on a locally baked hoagie roll.
More about Southernaire Market
Consumer pic

 

proper bagel

2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2lb waldorf chicken salad$9.00
chicken salad with grapes, walnuts, raisins, and celery. by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
waldorf chicken salad$10.75
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
chunky chicken salad$10.75
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
More about proper bagel
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Cookery

1827 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Style Chicken Salad$11.50
Chicken, grapes, celery, mayo & curry traditionally served in a tortilla wrap or your choice of bread. Served with salt & pepper kettle chips or your choice of side.
More about The Cookery
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Nashville

135 2nd ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy BBQ Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Cerveza Jack's Nashville
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN

East Nashville Beer Works

320 East Trinity Lane, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (237 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
Spring mix, buffalo chicken strips, onions, tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella.
More about East Nashville Beer Works
Consumer pic

 

Mirko Pasta

2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, croutons and sweet Vidalia onion dressing.
More about Mirko Pasta
211d06b8-7db5-460d-8838-cdf842e3f40d image

SANDWICHES

Eastwood Deli Co

1896 Eastland Avenue, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$8.50
Fried Chicken Tenders, Crumbled Bacon, Toasted Pecans, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumbers & Cherry Tomatoes On A Bed Of Romaine And Mixed Greens. With Honey Mustard Dressing
More about Eastwood Deli Co
Nectar Urban Cantina image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad$9.00
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
Consumer pic

 

the GreenHouse

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GnG Chicken Salad$15.50
16 oz, tarragon roasted chicken, celery, almonds, mayo, salt, pepper
More about the GreenHouse

