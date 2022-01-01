Chicken salad in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chicken salad
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Carrie's Coffee etc
3102 West End Ave #130, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Scoop
|$4.99
STEAKS
The Southern Steak & Oyster
150 3rd Ave S, Nashville
|Hot Chicken Salad
|$19.00
spicy fried chicken, mixed greens tossed in ranch, celery, carrots, dill pickles, and bleu cheese
|Hot Chicken Salad
|$20.00
spicy fried chicken, mixed greens tossed in ranch, celery, carrots, dill pickles, and bleu cheese
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Sunshine Coffee & Cafe
3100 West End Ave Suite 130, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Scoop
|$4.99
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville
|Baked Chicken Salad
|$6.50
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with bell peppers, red onion, green & black olives, banana peppers, tomato and cheese, topped with seasoned baked chicken.
FRENCH FRIES
Lakeside Lounge
921 Woodland St, Nashville
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville
|Lucy's Chicken Salad
|$10.75
All white meat chicken salad, celery, red grapes and pecans with lettuce and tomato on a croissant
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|HOT CHICKEN SALAD
|$19.00
fried chicken, shredded cabbage & julienne spinach, carrots, celery, bleu cheese dressing, red onions, dill pickles & cherry tomatoes
|CHICKEN SALAD MELT
|$17.50
house made chicken salad, english muffin, cheddar cheese, house chips
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Salad + Chicken
|$11.99
mixed greens, grilled or fried chicken, candied pecans, crumbled bacon, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, croutons and choice of dressing.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
choose between chicken, tuna or egg salad. served plain so don't forget to add your fixin's!
Roze Pony
5133 Harding Pike, Nashville
|Goddess Chicken Salad Tartine
|$14.00
Daikon & Herbs
Urban Cookhouse Midtown
1907 Broadway, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.50
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Multi-Grain Bread.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.50
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Multi-Grain Bread. Select One Side.
|Chicken Salad
|$4.00
Smokin Thighs
4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville
|Chicken Chicken Salad
|$12.00
A bed of romaine lettuce topped with applewood smoked chicken, diced tomatoes, bacon and a 3 cheese blend.
|Blue Chicken Salad
|$12.00
A bed of romaine lettuce topped with applewood smoked chicken, dried cranberries, blue cheese and tortilla crumbles.
|Chicken Salad SANDWICH
|$11.00
Grilled Texas toast filled with applewood smoked chicken, diced carrots, onions, cranberries with a creole ranch/mustard sauce.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
McCabe Pub
4410 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
|$10.00
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$10.50
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$10.99
Tower Market & Deli
1305 Gallatain Ave, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
SALADS
Caliber Coffee Co.
2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.00
Our house-made chicken salad with herb-roasted chicken salad with tarragon and green grapes served with lettuce on a butter croissant.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Southernaire Market
150 3rd Ave S, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
housemade chicken salad and romaine lettuce on a locally baked hoagie roll.
proper bagel
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|1/2lb waldorf chicken salad
|$9.00
chicken salad with grapes, walnuts, raisins, and celery. by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
|waldorf chicken salad
|$10.75
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
|chunky chicken salad
|$10.75
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Cookery
1827 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Southern Style Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Chicken, grapes, celery, mayo & curry traditionally served in a tortilla wrap or your choice of bread. Served with salt & pepper kettle chips or your choice of side.
FRENCH FRIES
Cerveza Jack's Nashville
135 2nd ave N, Nashville
|Crispy BBQ Chicken Salad
|$14.00
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN
East Nashville Beer Works
320 East Trinity Lane, Nashville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Spring mix, buffalo chicken strips, onions, tomatoes, goat cheese, mozzarella.
Mirko Pasta
2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Greens, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, croutons and sweet Vidalia onion dressing.
SANDWICHES
Eastwood Deli Co
1896 Eastland Avenue, Nashville
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$8.50
Fried Chicken Tenders, Crumbled Bacon, Toasted Pecans, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumbers & Cherry Tomatoes On A Bed Of Romaine And Mixed Greens. With Honey Mustard Dressing
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Honey Pecan Chicken Salad
|$9.00
|Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
- 2