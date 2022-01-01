Chicken salad sandwiches in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
choose between chicken, tuna or egg salad. served plain so don't forget to add your fixin's!
More about Urban Cookhouse Midtown
Urban Cookhouse Midtown
1907 Broadway, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.50
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Multi-Grain Bread.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.50
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Multi-Grain Bread. Select One Side.
|Kids Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
More about Smokin Thighs
Smokin Thighs
4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville
|Chicken Salad SANDWICH
|$11.00
Grilled Texas toast filled with applewood smoked chicken, diced carrots, onions, cranberries with a creole ranch/mustard sauce.
More about Corner Pub Downtown
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
|$10.00
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
More about Tower Market & Deli
Tower Market & Deli
1305 Gallatain Ave, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
More about Southernaire Market
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Southernaire Market
150 3rd Ave S, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
housemade chicken salad and romaine lettuce on a locally baked hoagie roll.
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
More about Smokin Thighs
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Smokin Thighs
611 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville
|Chicken Salad SANDWICH
|$11.00
Grilled Texas toast filled with applewood smoked chicken, diced carrots, onions, cranberries with a creole ranch/mustard sauce.