Chicken salad sandwiches in Nashville

Nashville restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

51st Deli image

 

51st Deli

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad sandwich$9.00
More about 51st Deli
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
choose between chicken, tuna or egg salad. served plain so don't forget to add your fixin's!
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Urban Cookhouse Midtown

1907 Broadway, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Multi-Grain Bread.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Multi-Grain Bread. Select One Side.
Kids Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
More about Urban Cookhouse Midtown
Smokin Thighs image

 

Smokin Thighs

4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad SANDWICH$11.00
Grilled Texas toast filled with applewood smoked chicken, diced carrots, onions, cranberries with a creole ranch/mustard sauce.
More about Smokin Thighs
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP$10.00
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Tower Market & Deli image

 

Tower Market & Deli

1305 Gallatain Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
More about Tower Market & Deli
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Southernaire Market

150 3rd Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (52 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
housemade chicken salad and romaine lettuce on a locally baked hoagie roll.
More about Southernaire Market
Nectar Urban Cantina image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
Smokin Thighs image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Smokin Thighs

611 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1439 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad SANDWICH$11.00
Grilled Texas toast filled with applewood smoked chicken, diced carrots, onions, cranberries with a creole ranch/mustard sauce.
More about Smokin Thighs
Fenwick's 300 image

 

Fenwick's 300

2600 8th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (512 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
More about Fenwick's 300

