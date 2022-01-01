Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Pinewood image

 

Pinewood

33 Peabody St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
candied jalapeños, swiss cheese, spicy ranch sesame seed bun
More about Pinewood
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Dino's Restaurant

411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Fried chicken on a buttered bun. Comes with lettuce + tomato + pickles + ranch on the side!
More about Dino's Restaurant
Chicken Sandwich image

 

Fat Bottom Brewing

800 44th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms, Muenster cheese, and a house-made Bertha Honey Mustard atop a brioche bun.
More about Fat Bottom Brewing
Chicken & Avocado Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe

555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Avocado Sandwich$9.75
Lemon chicken breast, smashed avocados, roasted tomatoes, dijonnaise on homemade focaccia bread
More about D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Southside Grill

6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville

Avg 5 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Ashley Farms Chicken Sandwich$14.00
american cheese, apple cured bacon, arugula, tomato, grilled onions and pickle
More about Southside Grill
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
More about Ruby Sunshine
51st Deli image

 

51st Deli

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad sandwich$9.00
More about 51st Deli
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.00
fried chicken, bleu cheese slaw, (cabbage, julienne spinach, carrots, crumbled bleu cheese and creamy bleu cheese dressing), sliced tomatoes, pickle spears, red onions, french fries
CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.00
grilled chicken, wheat bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onions, jack cheese, avocado, house chips
CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.00
More about Green Hills Grille
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$9.99
grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and pickles on a bun. served with choice of side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
choose between chicken, tuna or egg salad. served plain so don't forget to add your fixin's!
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
19351d5b-268e-4382-9e40-ef860e503c3a image

 

Bottle Cap

2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, tabasco aioli served on a potato bun
More about Bottle Cap
Pulled Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

2706 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (3001 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Fried Chicken Tenders season with Edley’s Hot Chicken Rub, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ
Pulled Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

908 Main St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (361 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Fried Chicken Tenders season with Edley’s Hot Chicken Rub, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Urban Cookhouse Midtown

1907 Broadway, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Multi-Grain Bread.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Multi-Grain Bread. Select One Side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato & Aioli on Toasted White Bread. Select One Side.
More about Urban Cookhouse Midtown
Smokin Thighs image

 

Smokin Thighs

4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
JUMBO BBQ Chicken Sandwich & 2 Sides$11.00
Applewood Smoked Chicken , Slaw, Pickles, Perfectly Awesome Sauce on a JUMBO bun with 2 sides.
Chicken Salad SANDWICH$11.00
Grilled Texas toast filled with applewood smoked chicken, diced carrots, onions, cranberries with a creole ranch/mustard sauce.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich & 2 Sides$10.00
Applewood Smoked Chicken , Slaw, Pickles, Perfectly Awesome Sauce on a bun with 2 sides.
More about Smokin Thighs
HoneyFire BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HoneyFire BBQ

8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH SOLO$8.99
Hickory smoked pulled chicken topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun
MINI PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
L - SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.99
Hickory smoked pulled chicken topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun; includes one side of your choice
More about HoneyFire BBQ
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Tower Market & Deli image

 

Tower Market & Deli

1305 Gallatain Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
More about Tower Market & Deli
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tennessee Brew Works

809 Ewing Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.99
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup.
farm egg gribiche + Extra Easy cheese +
Cutaway IPA pickles
More about Tennessee Brew Works
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bavarian Bierhaus

121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (2142 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich$16.99
Our signature Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich is breaded and fried and topped with ham and swiss cheese sauce and served with crispy fries.
More about Bavarian Bierhaus
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Southernaire Market

150 3rd Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (52 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
housemade chicken salad and romaine lettuce on a locally baked hoagie roll.
More about Southernaire Market
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden image

 

The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden

731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Ground Chicken Patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Ground Chicken Patty, house made pesto, lettuce, tomato
More about The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe image

 

Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe

501 Union St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$7.50
More about Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ

408 11th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1395 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reg Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Lg Chicken Sandwich$11.00
More about Central BBQ
Item pic

 

Tennfold

2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
b&b pickle slaw | cholula hot sauce mayo | Martin's potato roll
More about Tennfold
Item pic

 

Mirko Pasta

2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mirko Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Mirko Spicy Chicken Sandwich, made with honey, spicy garlic sauce.
Grilled Chicken and Avocado Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and side of pesto mayo.
More about Mirko Pasta
11307f20-32c0-494f-bef2-981e3a37dc74 image

SANDWICHES

Eastwood Deli Co

1896 Eastland Avenue, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Chapel Ave. Chicken SANDWICH$9.50
Blackened Chicken Breast With Remoulade, Lettuce & Tomato On A Hoagie
More about Eastwood Deli Co
Nectar Urban Cantina image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
Fleet Street Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Fleet Street Pub

207 printers alley, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (928 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.50
More about Fleet Street Pub
Pulled Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Fried Chicken Tenders season with Edley’s Hot Chicken Rub, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
More about Edley's BBQ

