Chicken sandwiches in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Pinewood
33 Peabody St, Nashville
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
candied jalapeños, swiss cheese, spicy ranch sesame seed bun
Dino's Restaurant
411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
Fried chicken on a buttered bun. Comes with lettuce + tomato + pickles + ranch on the side!
Fat Bottom Brewing
800 44th Ave N, Nashville
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms, Muenster cheese, and a house-made Bertha Honey Mustard atop a brioche bun.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Chicken & Avocado Sandwich
|$9.75
Lemon chicken breast, smashed avocados, roasted tomatoes, dijonnaise on homemade focaccia bread
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Southside Grill
6601 Sugar Valley D, Nashville
|Ashley Farms Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
american cheese, apple cured bacon, arugula, tomato, grilled onions and pickle
SANDWICHES
Ruby Sunshine
1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side
** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$18.00
fried chicken, bleu cheese slaw, (cabbage, julienne spinach, carrots, crumbled bleu cheese and creamy bleu cheese dressing), sliced tomatoes, pickle spears, red onions, french fries
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$18.00
grilled chicken, wheat bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onions, jack cheese, avocado, house chips
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$18.00
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and pickles on a bun. served with choice of side.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
choose between chicken, tuna or egg salad. served plain so don't forget to add your fixin's!
Bottle Cap
2403 12th Avenue South, Nashville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, tabasco aioli served on a potato bun
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
2706 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Fried Chicken Tenders season with Edley’s Hot Chicken Rub, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
908 Main St, Nashville
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Fried Chicken Tenders season with Edley’s Hot Chicken Rub, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
Urban Cookhouse Midtown
1907 Broadway, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.50
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Multi-Grain Bread.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.50
Housemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Multi-Grain Bread. Select One Side.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato & Aioli on Toasted White Bread. Select One Side.
Smokin Thighs
4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville
|JUMBO BBQ Chicken Sandwich & 2 Sides
|$11.00
Applewood Smoked Chicken , Slaw, Pickles, Perfectly Awesome Sauce on a JUMBO bun with 2 sides.
|Chicken Salad SANDWICH
|$11.00
Grilled Texas toast filled with applewood smoked chicken, diced carrots, onions, cranberries with a creole ranch/mustard sauce.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich & 2 Sides
|$10.00
Applewood Smoked Chicken , Slaw, Pickles, Perfectly Awesome Sauce on a bun with 2 sides.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
HoneyFire BBQ
8127 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville
|SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH SOLO
|$8.99
Hickory smoked pulled chicken topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun
|MINI PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
|L - SMOKED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.99
Hickory smoked pulled chicken topped with HoneyFire Original sauce, served on a toasted bun; includes one side of your choice
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
Tower Market & Deli
1305 Gallatain Ave, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tennessee Brew Works
809 Ewing Ave, Nashville
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup.
farm egg gribiche + Extra Easy cheese +
Cutaway IPA pickles
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese served on toasted white bread or in a wrap
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
FRENCH FRIES
Bavarian Bierhaus
121 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
|Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich
|$16.99
Our signature Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich is breaded and fried and topped with ham and swiss cheese sauce and served with crispy fries.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Southernaire Market
150 3rd Ave S, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
housemade chicken salad and romaine lettuce on a locally baked hoagie roll.
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville
|Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Ground Chicken Patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Ground Chicken Patty, house made pesto, lettuce, tomato
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe
501 Union St, Nashville
|Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$7.50
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ
408 11th Ave N, Nashville
|Reg Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
|Lg Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Tennfold
2408 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Kid Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
b&b pickle slaw | cholula hot sauce mayo | Martin's potato roll
Mirko Pasta
2264 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Mirko Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Mirko Spicy Chicken Sandwich, made with honey, spicy garlic sauce.
|Grilled Chicken and Avocado Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and side of pesto mayo.
SANDWICHES
Eastwood Deli Co
1896 Eastland Avenue, Nashville
|Chapel Ave. Chicken SANDWICH
|$9.50
Blackened Chicken Breast With Remoulade, Lettuce & Tomato On A Hoagie
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Honey Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
FRENCH FRIES
Fleet Street Pub
207 printers alley, Nashville
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Fried Chicken Tenders season with Edley’s Hot Chicken Rub, drizzled with jalapeno ranch, topped with a plug of slaw and pickles.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Smoked Chicken pulled off the bone topped with Edley’s Red & White BBQ sauce, a plug of slaw, and pickles.
- 2