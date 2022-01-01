Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)-$6.00
Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.
Chicken Dumpings Soup-$6.50
Chicken broth with chicken and shrimp dumplings, bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
Item pic

 

Waffle N' Chicken - 3112 Dickerson Pike

3112 Dickerson Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup$6.95
Our seasoned chicken, carrots, potatoes, and tortilla strips.
More about Waffle N' Chicken - 3112 Dickerson Pike
Item pic

 

Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100

203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Tapioca and rice flour noodles in chicken broth topped with fried garlic and green onions.
More about Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
Main pic

 

Hi-Fi Clyde's - Nashville

1700 Church Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$8.99
Roasted Chicken, tomato, avocado, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, house made broth, tortilla strips
More about Hi-Fi Clyde's - Nashville
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Gulch

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)-$6.50
Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
Item pic

 

Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown

1520 Division St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Tapioca and rice flour noodles in chicken broth topped with fried garlic and green onions.
More about Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
Item pic

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)$5.00
Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
Item pic

 

Han's Banh Mi and Pho - 5694 Nolensville Pike

5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pho Noodle Soup$14.00
Tradition Vietnamese chicken bone broth noodle soup served with rice noodle, chopped chicken meat, and side veggies.
More about Han's Banh Mi and Pho - 5694 Nolensville Pike
Consumer pic

 

the GreenHouse - 2211 Bandywood Dr

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Cabbage Soup$8.50
More about the GreenHouse - 2211 Bandywood Dr

