Chicken soup in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chicken soup
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)-
|$6.00
Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.
|Chicken Dumpings Soup-
|$6.50
Chicken broth with chicken and shrimp dumplings, bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic
Waffle N' Chicken - 3112 Dickerson Pike
3112 Dickerson Pike, Nashville
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
|$6.95
Our seasoned chicken, carrots, potatoes, and tortilla strips.
Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Tapioca and rice flour noodles in chicken broth topped with fried garlic and green onions.
Hi-Fi Clyde's - Nashville
1700 Church Street, Nashville
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$8.99
Roasted Chicken, tomato, avocado, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, house made broth, tortilla strips
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)-
|$6.50
Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.
Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
1520 Division St, Nashville
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Tapioca and rice flour noodles in chicken broth topped with fried garlic and green onions.
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)
|$5.00
Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.
Han's Banh Mi and Pho - 5694 Nolensville Pike
5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
|Chicken Pho Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Tradition Vietnamese chicken bone broth noodle soup served with rice noodle, chopped chicken meat, and side veggies.