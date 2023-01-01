Chicken taco salad in Nashville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.95
Main pic

 

Cheap Charlie's Tacos & More - 2237 Carefree Ln

1101 Woodland Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$8.20
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.95
