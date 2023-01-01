Chicken taco salad in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chicken taco salad
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$9.50
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole & shredded cheese
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.95
Cheap Charlie's Tacos & More - 2237 Carefree Ln
1101 Woodland Street, Nashville
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$8.20