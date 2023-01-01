Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

 

Waffle N' Chicken - 3112 Dickerson Pike

3112 Dickerson Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilaquiles$12.75
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, scrambled eggs, beans, shredded cheese and our special salsa.
More about Waffle N' Chicken - 3112 Dickerson Pike
Consumer pic

 

Maiz De La Vida Tortilla Shop

3101 Clarksville pike STE 10, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles verdes Carne asada$18.00
Tortilla chips tossed in salsa verde, crema, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, skirt steak
Chilaquiles verdes egg$15.00
Tortilla chips tossed in salsa verde, crema, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, egg.
More about Maiz De La Vida Tortilla Shop
TACOS 1989 - Nashville image

 

Tacos 1989

600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green chilaquiles$12.89
Red chilaquiles$12.89
More about Tacos 1989

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Eel

Muffins

Fish Sandwiches

Tortas

White Pizza

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (18 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (992 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston