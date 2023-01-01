Chilaquiles in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Waffle N' Chicken - 3112 Dickerson Pike
Waffle N' Chicken - 3112 Dickerson Pike
3112 Dickerson Pike, Nashville
|Chilaquiles
|$12.75
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, scrambled eggs, beans, shredded cheese and our special salsa.
More about Maiz De La Vida Tortilla Shop
Maiz De La Vida Tortilla Shop
3101 Clarksville pike STE 10, Nashville
|Chilaquiles verdes Carne asada
|$18.00
Tortilla chips tossed in salsa verde, crema, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, skirt steak
|Chilaquiles verdes egg
|$15.00
Tortilla chips tossed in salsa verde, crema, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, egg.