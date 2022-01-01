Chili in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chili
More about Black Dynasty Secret Ramen House
Black Dynasty Secret Ramen House
4101 Charlotte Ave. Suite 40, Nashville
|CHILI CRISP
|$1.00
SPICY BLEND OF DRIED CHILI'S, GARLIC, SPICES & MAGIC. INSTANT YUM, VERY HOT.
READ THIS: We make everything from scratch, noodles, soup, everything with a lot of love & care. Every order, to go or dine in has a service fee of 20% that is split amongst the entire team, kitchen and food runners. You are welcome to tip more if you'd like to. Thank you for letting us serve you, it is our greatest joy to do so.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Hawkers Asian Street Food
626A Main Street, Nashville
|Edamame Chili Garlic
|$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
More about Kapu Haole at Bar Soveriegn
Kapu Haole at Bar Soveriegn
514 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville
|Garlic Chili Oil Noods
|$12.00
Vegetarian, unless there is an added protein.
Sun Noodles’ Ramen Noodles, Garlic Chili Crisp, Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Ginger, & Soy Sauce.
More about Smokin Thighs
Smokin Thighs
4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville
|Chili Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$7.50
Bacon Mac & Cheese topped with our Smoked Chicken Chili, cheddar, onions and bacon.
|Chicken Chili
|Smoked Chicken Chili
|$6.00
A delicious tomato based applewood smoked chicken chili topped with diced onions and cheddar cheese. (crackers on the side)
More about Corner Pub Downtown
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|HOUSE MADE CHILI
More about Burger joint
Burger joint
5511 Centennial Blvd, Nashville
|Chili
|$9.00
Two house blend beef patties, house chili, sharp cheddar cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, sour cream & chive spread, pickled jalapeños, raw onions, on a potato bun
More about Noble's East Nashville
Noble's East Nashville
974 Main St., Nashville
|Brisket Chili Cup
|$6.99
Our Original Chili Featuring our House Smoked Brisket, Poblano Peppers, Sweet Corn, Beans, Onions & Signature Blend of Spices. Topped with Mixed Cheese & Jalaenos. Side of Sour Cream & Crackers.
More about Smith & Lentz Brewing Company
PIZZA • SALADS
Smith & Lentz Brewing Company
903 MAIN ST, Nashville
|Side Chili Flake
|$0.25
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|HOUSE MADE CHILI
More about Onyx Foods
Onyx Foods
7135 Centennial Place, Nashville
|Chili Cheese Tot Bowl
|$9.99
Tots covered in Chili, Sour Cream, Green Onions, Jalapenos, Cheese and Shredded Lettuce
More about The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden
731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.50
|Chili Side
|$4.00
|Chili Burger
|$13.00
House-made chili, sour cream, chive cheddar
More about Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar
112 S. 11th St., Nashville
|CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$10.99
More about Han's Banh Mi and Pho
Han's Banh Mi and Pho
5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
|Grilled Banh Mi with Salt Chili
|$6.00
Toasted sweet buttered Banh Mi that are chopped up and served with sliced pork rolls, Japanese Mayo, and chili sauce.
More about Smokin Thighs
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Smokin Thighs
611 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville
|Smoked Chicken Chili
|$6.00
A delicious tomato based applewood smoked chicken chili topped with diced onions and cheddar cheese. (crackers on the side)
|Chili Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$7.50
Bacon Mac & Cheese topped with our Smoked Chicken Chili, cheddar, onions and bacon.