Chili in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve chili

The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

166 2nd Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
Fat Bottom Brewing image

 

Fat Bottom Brewing

800 44th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili$12.00
CHILI CRISP image

 

Black Dynasty Secret Ramen House

4101 Charlotte Ave. Suite 40, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHILI CRISP$1.00
SPICY BLEND OF DRIED CHILI'S, GARLIC, SPICES & MAGIC. INSTANT YUM, VERY HOT.
READ THIS: We make everything from scratch, noodles, soup, everything with a lot of love & care. Every order, to go or dine in has a service fee of 20% that is split amongst the entire team, kitchen and food runners. You are welcome to tip more if you'd like to. Thank you for letting us serve you, it is our greatest joy to do so.
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Chili$0.55
The Eastern Peak image

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Fresh-$0.50
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

626A Main Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame Chili Garlic$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
Item pic

 

Kapu Haole at Bar Soveriegn

514 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Chili Oil Noods$12.00
Vegetarian, unless there is an added protein.
Sun Noodles’ Ramen Noodles, Garlic Chili Crisp, Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Ginger, & Soy Sauce.
Smokin Thighs image

 

Smokin Thighs

4400 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Bacon Mac & Cheese$7.50
Bacon Mac & Cheese topped with our Smoked Chicken Chili, cheddar, onions and bacon.
Chicken Chili
Smoked Chicken Chili$6.00
A delicious tomato based applewood smoked chicken chili topped with diced onions and cheddar cheese. (crackers on the side)
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
HOUSE MADE CHILI
Burger joint image

 

Burger joint

5511 Centennial Blvd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili$9.00
Two house blend beef patties, house chili, sharp cheddar cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, sour cream & chive spread, pickled jalapeños, raw onions, on a potato bun
Noble's East Nashville image

 

Noble's East Nashville

974 Main St., Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Chili Cup$6.99
Our Original Chili Featuring our House Smoked Brisket, Poblano Peppers, Sweet Corn, Beans, Onions & Signature Blend of Spices. Topped with Mixed Cheese & Jalaenos. Side of Sour Cream & Crackers.
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Smith & Lentz Brewing Company

903 MAIN ST, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Side Chili Flake$0.25
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Chili$0.55
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
HOUSE MADE CHILI
Onyx Foods image

 

Onyx Foods

7135 Centennial Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Tot Bowl$9.99
Tots covered in Chili, Sour Cream, Green Onions, Jalapenos, Cheese and Shredded Lettuce
Item pic

 

The Pharmacy Burger Parlor and Beer Garden

731 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$4.50
Chili Side$4.00
Chili Burger$13.00
House-made chili, sour cream, chive cheddar
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar image

 

Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar

112 S. 11th St., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE FRIES$10.99
Item pic

 

Han's Banh Mi and Pho

5694 Nolensville Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Banh Mi with Salt Chili$6.00
Toasted sweet buttered Banh Mi that are chopped up and served with sliced pork rolls, Japanese Mayo, and chili sauce.
Smokin Thighs image

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Smokin Thighs

611 Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1439 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Chili$6.00
A delicious tomato based applewood smoked chicken chili topped with diced onions and cheddar cheese. (crackers on the side)
Chili Bacon Mac & Cheese$7.50
Bacon Mac & Cheese topped with our Smoked Chicken Chili, cheddar, onions and bacon.
