Chipotle chicken in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|12" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza
|$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned pulled chicken and diced red onion. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle ranch and freshly chopped cilantro.
|16" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza
|$29.99
More about TailGate Brewery - Germantown
TailGate Brewery - Germantown
915 3rd Ave N, Nashville
|16" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza
|$29.99
|12" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza
|$22.99
More about Tailgate Brewery - Music Row
Tailgate Brewery - Music Row
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|8" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza
|$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned pulled chicken and diced red onion. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle ranch and freshly chopped cilantro.
|12" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza
|$22.99
More about Live Oak Music Row Nashville
Live Oak Music Row Nashville
1530 DEMONBREUN ST, NASHVILLE
|Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Chipotle Chicken Breakfast Burrito
|$6.75
Seared Chicken, Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
More about TailGate Brewery
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|16" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza
|$29.99
|12" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza
|$22.99
|8" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza
|$14.99
