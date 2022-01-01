Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Item pic

 

TailGate Brewery - East Nashville

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned pulled chicken and diced red onion. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle ranch and freshly chopped cilantro.
16" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned pulled chicken and diced red onion. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle ranch and freshly chopped cilantro.
More about TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
Item pic

 

TailGate Brewery - Germantown

915 3rd Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
16" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned pulled chicken and diced red onion. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle ranch and freshly chopped cilantro.
12" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned pulled chicken and diced red onion. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle ranch and freshly chopped cilantro.
More about TailGate Brewery - Germantown
Item pic

 

Tailgate Brewery - Music Row

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
8" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned pulled chicken and diced red onion. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle ranch and freshly chopped cilantro.
12" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned pulled chicken and diced red onion. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle ranch and freshly chopped cilantro.
More about Tailgate Brewery - Music Row
Live Oak Music Row Nashville image

 

Live Oak Music Row Nashville

1530 DEMONBREUN ST, NASHVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream
More about Live Oak Music Row Nashville
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Breakfast Burrito$6.75
Seared Chicken, Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
16" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza$29.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned pulled chicken and diced red onion. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle ranch and freshly chopped cilantro.
12" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza$22.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned pulled chicken and diced red onion. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle ranch and freshly chopped cilantro.
8" Spicy Chipotle Chicken Pizza$14.99
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned pulled chicken and diced red onion. Topped with a drizzle of chipotle ranch and freshly chopped cilantro.
More about TailGate Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Cheesesteak Pizza

Pies

Edamame

Cheese Fries

Chef Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Fruit Salad

Chicken Pitas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1005 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston