Chips and salsa in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chips and salsa
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Side of Chips & Salsa
|$2.50
|Chips + Salsa
|$5.00
House-made salsa with corn chips.
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|4 oz Salsa no chips
|$1.99
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville
|Side of Chips & Salsa
|$2.50
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
104 5th Ave S, Nashville
|Large Chips & Salsa (feeds 10)
|$20.00
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.50
Made fresh with roasted tomatoes.
Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville
|Chips & Salsa
House-made traditional style salsa.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$7.00
Bongo Belmont
2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville
|Chips n' Salsa
|$3.50
House made salsa, served with corn tortilla chips
Noble's East Nashville
974 Main St., Nashville
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.99
Homemade Tortila Chips & Chunky Salsa
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Fainting Goat Cafe
300 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.50
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
235 5th Ave N, Nashville
|Side of Chips & Salsa
|$2.50
|Chips + Salsa
|$5.00
House-made salsa with corn chips.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$5.00
Our mouth watering salsa made fresh daily and served with crispy tortilla chips
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
|Side of Chips & Salsa
|$2.50
|Chips + Salsa
|$5.00
House-made salsa with corn chips.
TACOS 1989 - Nashville
600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.89
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Large Chips & Salsa (feeds 10)
|$20.00
|Salsa & Chips
|$3.00
Fire-roasted red tomato
salsa and fire-roasted green tomatillo salsa served with crispy tortilla chips.
FRENCH FRIES
Cerveza Jack's Nashville
135 2nd ave N, Nashville
|Chips & Salsa
|$8.00
|Chips, Salsa & Guacamole
|$13.00
elpaseoCANTINA
905 51st Ave, Nashville
|Chips & Salsa
|$2.99
Chef's Secret Family Recipe Salsas, Verde and Roja
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.50
Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa | Corn Tortilla Chips
|Chips & Salsa Verde
|$3.00
FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge
358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville
|Chips y Salsa
|$2.50