Chips and salsa in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Item pic

 

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

2509 12th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Chips & Salsa$2.50
Chips + Salsa$5.00
House-made salsa with corn chips.
More about 12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4 oz Salsa no chips$1.99
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Item pic

TACOS

Ladybird Taco

2229 10th Ave South, Nashville

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salsa & Chips$5.15
More about Ladybird Taco
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey image

 

NATIONS - Frothy Monkey

1400 51st Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Chips & Salsa$2.50
More about NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina image

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

104 5th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Chips & Salsa (feeds 10)$20.00
Chips & Salsa$4.50
Made fresh with roasted tomatoes.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
51st Deli image

 

51st Deli

1314 51St Avenue N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and Queso or Salsa$6.99
More about 51st Deli
Banner pic

 

Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen

2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa
House-made traditional style salsa.
More about Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHIPS & SALSA$7.00
More about Green Hills Grille
Bongo Belmont image

 

Bongo Belmont

2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips n' Salsa$3.50
House made salsa, served with corn tortilla chips
More about Bongo Belmont
Noble's East Nashville image

 

Noble's East Nashville

974 Main St., Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$4.99
Homemade Tortila Chips & Chunky Salsa
More about Noble's East Nashville
The Fainting Goat Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Fainting Goat Cafe

300 20th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$3.50
More about The Fainting Goat Cafe
Item pic

 

DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

235 5th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Chips & Salsa$2.50
Chips + Salsa$5.00
House-made salsa with corn chips.
More about DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
CHIPS & SALSA$5.00
Our mouth watering salsa made fresh daily and served with crispy tortilla chips
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Item pic

 

EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

1701 Fatherland St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Chips & Salsa$2.50
Chips + Salsa$5.00
House-made salsa with corn chips.
More about EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
TACOS 1989 - Nashville image

 

TACOS 1989 - Nashville

600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$5.89
More about TACOS 1989 - Nashville
Item pic

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Chips & Salsa (feeds 10)$20.00
Salsa & Chips$3.00
Fire-roasted red tomato
salsa and fire-roasted green tomatillo salsa served with crispy tortilla chips.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Banner pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cerveza Jack's Nashville

135 2nd ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$8.00
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole$13.00
More about Cerveza Jack's Nashville
elpaseoCANTINA image

 

elpaseoCANTINA

905 51st Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$2.99
Chef's Secret Family Recipe Salsas, Verde and Roja
More about elpaseoCANTINA
Frothy Monkey image

 

Frothy Monkey

200 Hill Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Chips & Salsa$2.50
More about Frothy Monkey
Chips & Salsa image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.50
Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa | Corn Tortilla Chips
Chips & Salsa Verde$3.00
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Chips y Salsa$2.50
More about Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge
Restaurant banner

 

The Graduate

101 20th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$5.00
More about The Graduate

