Chocolate croissants in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Roze Pony image

 

Roze Pony

5133 Harding Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$6.00
More about Roze Pony
Item pic

 

Bongo Belmont

2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Bongo Belmont
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.50
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
Item pic

 

EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

1701 Fatherland St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant - Chocolate$4.00
More about EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Bongo East + Game Point image

 

Bongo East + Game Point

107 S. 11th, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Fresh baked daily by Village Bakery & Provisions, Nashville, TN
More about Bongo East + Game Point
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Roze

1115 Porter Road, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Cafe Roze

