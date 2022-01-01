Chopped salad in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve chopped salad
Pastaria
8 City Blvd, Nashville
|Chopped Salad
|$8.25
with chickpeas, green olives, pistachio, pepperoni, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, and pecorino.
Hi-Fi Clyde's - Nashville
1700 Church Street, Nashville
|Grande Chopped Salad
|$10.99
Lettuce, roasted corn, hearts of palm, chickpeas, petite red beans, diced tomatoes, tortilla strips, jicama. Can be made vegan upon request.
Boston Commons
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Parmesan, Olives, Peppers, Onions, & Crutons with your choice of dressing.
|Starter Chopped Salad
|$7.00
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|CHOP CHOP SALAD
|$13.00
shredded iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, provolone cheese, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, chickpeas, scallions, fresh basil, croutons, house made vinaigrette
Dicey's Pizza & Tavern
425 Chestnut Street, Nashville
|Chopped Greek Salad
|$12.00
Romaine and Oak Lettuce, Crunchy Vegetables, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Fleet Street Pub
207 printers alley, Nashville
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$11.00
The Library Restaurant & Lounge
623 Union Street, Nashville
|Chop-Chop Salad
|$13.00
Pear, apple, pecans, cranberries, and feta with poppy seed dressing