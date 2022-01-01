Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve chopped salad

PIZZA

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$8.25
with chickpeas, green olives, pistachio, pepperoni, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, and pecorino.
Chopped Salad$0.00
chickpeas, green olives, pistachio, pepperoni, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, pecorino
More about Pastaria
Hi-Fi Clyde's - Nashville

1700 Church Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grande Chopped Salad$10.99
Lettuce, roasted corn, hearts of palm, chickpeas, petite red beans, diced tomatoes, tortilla strips, jicama. Can be made vegan upon request.
More about Hi-Fi Clyde's - Nashville
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Boston Commons

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1261 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Parmesan, Olives, Peppers, Onions, & Crutons with your choice of dressing.
Starter Chopped Salad$7.00
More about Boston Commons
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOP CHOP SALAD$13.00
shredded iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, provolone cheese, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, chickpeas, scallions, fresh basil, croutons, house made vinaigrette
LARGE CHOP CHOP SALAD$13.00
More about Green Hills Grille
Dicey's Pizza & Tavern

425 Chestnut Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine and Oak Lettuce, Crunchy Vegetables, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Dicey's Pizza & Tavern
FRENCH FRIES

Fleet Street Pub

207 printers alley, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (928 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Fleet Street Pub
The Library Restaurant & Lounge

623 Union Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop-Chop Salad$13.00
Pear, apple, pecans, cranberries, and feta with poppy seed dressing
More about The Library Restaurant & Lounge

