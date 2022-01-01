Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve cobb salad

Cobb Salad image

 

TailGate Brewery

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken
More about TailGate Brewery
Cobb Salad image

 

TailGate Brewery

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken
More about TailGate Brewery
Banner pic

 

Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen

2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.25
Romaine lettuce, avocado, Broadbent bacon, boiled egg, tomato and bleu cheese with peppercorn ranch
More about Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
COBB SALAD$13.00
romaine & bibb lettuce, bleu cheese vinaigrette, bacon, avocado, scallions, cherry tomatoes, boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles
More about Green Hills Grille
Item pic

 

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

1105 North 51st Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.50
Chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
Roze Pony image

 

Roze Pony

5133 Harding Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (214 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.00
Gifford's Bacon, Point Reyes Blue, Cherry Tomatoes & Miso Ranch
(Add Chicken $5, Add Salmon $10)
More about Roze Pony
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
COBB SALAD$11.50
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Corner Pub Bellevue image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Corner Pub Bellevue

8058 TN-100, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)
Takeout
COBB SALAD$11.50
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
Onyx Foods image

 

Onyx Foods

7135 Centennial Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.00
Romain, tomato, bacon, chicken, boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese & red wine vinnegrette
More about Onyx Foods
Item pic

 

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

3449 Dickerson Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.50
Chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
Cobb Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken
More about TailGate Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Tomato Salad

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Cinnamon Rolls

Chai Lattes

Quinoa Salad

Avocado Toast

Pecan Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston