Cobb salad in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve cobb salad
TailGate Brewery
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken
TailGate Brewery
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, bacon, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken
Homegrown Taproom & Kitchen
2720 Old Lebanon Rd., Suite 107, Nashville
|Cobb Salad
|$14.25
Romaine lettuce, avocado, Broadbent bacon, boiled egg, tomato and bleu cheese with peppercorn ranch
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|COBB SALAD
|$13.00
romaine & bibb lettuce, bleu cheese vinaigrette, bacon, avocado, scallions, cherry tomatoes, boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
1105 North 51st Avenue, Nashville
|Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
Roze Pony
5133 Harding Pike, Nashville
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Gifford's Bacon, Point Reyes Blue, Cherry Tomatoes & Miso Ranch
(Add Chicken $5, Add Salmon $10)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|COBB SALAD
|$11.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|COBB SALAD
|$11.50
Onyx Foods
7135 Centennial Place, Nashville
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Romain, tomato, bacon, chicken, boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese & red wine vinnegrette
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery
3449 Dickerson Pike, Nashville
|Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette