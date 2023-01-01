Corn dogs in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve corn dogs
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop - Food Truck
Elliston Place Soda Shop - Food Truck
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Kid's Corn Dog w/Fries
|$5.00
More about Corner Pub Bellevue
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Corner Pub Bellevue
8058 TN-100, Nashville
|Haylee's Corn Dog Nuggets
|$5.00
More about Samurai Sushi - Midtown
Samurai Sushi - Midtown
2215 Elliston Place, Nashville
|K-Corn Dog
|$3.95
Korean Hot Dog [like Corn Dog]
A stick is wrapped in mozzarella cheese and panko and deep-fried