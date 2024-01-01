Cowboy burgers in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve cowboy burgers
More about The Row Kitchen and Pub
The Row Kitchen and Pub
110 Lyle Ave, Nashville
|Cowboy Burger
|$18.99
pepper jack cheese, spicy onion straws, fresh jalapenos, hickory bacon, BBQ sauce, served with fries
More about Flora+Fauna Cafe and Roaster
Flora+Fauna Cafe and Roaster
747 Douglas Avenue, Nashville
|Cowboy Burger
|$16.00
Fischer Farm burger patty*, apple cinnamon BBQ sauce, Gifford’s bacon, mayo, cheddar, caramelized red onion, arugula on a bun with a side of roasted potatoes
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Cowboy Burger
|$18.99
Fresh Ground Smash Burger cooked pink or no pink, with pepperjack cheese, slab bacon, fresh jalapenos, spicy onion straws and house bbq sauce. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun with a thick sliced house pickle and a side of french fries.