Crab cakes in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve crab cakes

Item pic

 

AVO

4 C1ty Blvd #104, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lions Mane 'Crab' Cakes$13.00
Marinated lions mane mushrooms, cabbage & poppy seed slaw, remoulade, crispy sweet potato garnish
Lions Mane 'Crab' Cakes (gf)$13.00
Marinated lions mane mushrooms, cabbage & poppy seed slaw, remoulade, crispy sweet potato garnish
More about AVO
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Boston Commons

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1261 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TWO CRAB CAKES$20.00
Two Handmade Maryland lump crab cakes served with Remoulade.
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$15.00
CRAB CAKE$11.00
Handmade Maryland lump crab cake served with Remoulade. (two crab cakes available as well)
More about Boston Commons
Item pic

 

Nashville Sunflower Cafe

2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Only$6.00
Mock Crab Cake$7.99
Panko crusted patties made of hearts of palm, onions, peppers, and traditional crab cake spices. Vegan.
More about Nashville Sunflower Cafe
Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CRAB CAKES$17.50
CRAB CAKES$17.50
lump crab, arugula salad, mandarin vinaigrette, lemon aioli
FILET AND CRAB CAKE$25.00
pepper encrusted filet mignon, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese aioli, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, two crab cakes, lemon aioli, roasted red peppers, lemon arugula salad, red onion
More about Green Hills Grille

