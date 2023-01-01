Crab cakes in Nashville
AVO
4 C1ty Blvd #104, Nashville
|Lions Mane 'Crab' Cakes
|$13.00
Marinated lions mane mushrooms, cabbage & poppy seed slaw, remoulade, crispy sweet potato garnish
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Boston Commons
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville
|TWO CRAB CAKES
|$20.00
Two Handmade Maryland lump crab cakes served with Remoulade.
|CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$15.00
|CRAB CAKE
|$11.00
Handmade Maryland lump crab cake served with Remoulade. (two crab cakes available as well)
Nashville Sunflower Cafe
2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville
|Crab Cake Only
|$6.00
|Mock Crab Cake
|$7.99
Panko crusted patties made of hearts of palm, onions, peppers, and traditional crab cake spices. Vegan.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|CRAB CAKES
|$17.50
lump crab, arugula salad, mandarin vinaigrette, lemon aioli
|FILET AND CRAB CAKE
|$25.00
pepper encrusted filet mignon, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese aioli, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, two crab cakes, lemon aioli, roasted red peppers, lemon arugula salad, red onion