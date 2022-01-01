Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Item pic

 

TailGate Brewery - East Nashville

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich$14.99
Turkey, ham, Swiss, sliced pickles, with dressing, brown mustard, on Cuban bread
More about TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
Item pic

 

TailGate Brewery - Germantown

915 3rd Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich$14.99
Turkey, ham, Swiss, sliced pickles, with dressing, brown mustard, on Cuban bread
More about TailGate Brewery - Germantown
Item pic

 

Tailgate Brewery - Music Row

1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich$14.99
Turkey, ham, Swiss, sliced pickles, with dressing, brown mustard, on Cuban bread
More about Tailgate Brewery - Music Row
Onyx Foods image

 

Onyx Foods

7135 Centennial Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$11.99
More about Onyx Foods
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe image

 

Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe - downtown

501 Union St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rae's Cuban Sandwich$8.88
More about Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe - downtown
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich$14.99
Turkey, ham, Swiss, sliced pickles, with dressing, brown mustard, on Cuban bread
More about TailGate Brewery
Restaurant banner

 

Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Bar

509 Houston St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cuban Pressed Sandwich$14.50
More about Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Bar

