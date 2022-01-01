Cuban sandwiches in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|Cuban Sandwich
|$14.99
Turkey, ham, Swiss, sliced pickles, with dressing, brown mustard, on Cuban bread
TailGate Brewery - Germantown
915 3rd Ave N, Nashville
|Cuban Sandwich
|$14.99
Turkey, ham, Swiss, sliced pickles, with dressing, brown mustard, on Cuban bread
Tailgate Brewery - Music Row
1538 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Cuban Sandwich
|$14.99
Turkey, ham, Swiss, sliced pickles, with dressing, brown mustard, on Cuban bread
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe - downtown
501 Union St, Nashville
|Rae's Cuban Sandwich
|$8.88
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TailGate Brewery
7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville
|Cuban Sandwich
|$14.99
Turkey, ham, Swiss, sliced pickles, with dressing, brown mustard, on Cuban bread