Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Sunflower Bakehouse image

 

Sunflower Bakehouse

2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$2.99
More about Sunflower Bakehouse
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$4.95
Cool as a… You get it. Cukes and crab
stick glazed with sweet chili and ponzu sauce, piled on spring mix, topped with sesame seeds.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

 

Noble's East Nashville

974 Main St., Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$3.25
More about Noble's East Nashville
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$5.20
Cool as a… You get it. Cukes and crab
stick glazed with sweet chili and ponzu sauce, piled on spring mix, topped
with sesame seeds.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Cucumber Mango Salad image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Riddim N Spice

2116 Meharry Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (633 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cucumber Mango Salad$2.50
Cucumber Salad$2.50
More about Riddim N Spice
Restaurant banner

 

Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club

509 Houston St, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$5.00
More about Falcon Coffee Bar & Flamingo Cocktail Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Fajitas

Sweet Potato Fries

Fried Pickles

Carne Asada

Greek Salad

Cupcakes

Spinach Salad

Tuna Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (848 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston