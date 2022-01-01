Dumplings in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve dumplings
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Dumpling Sauce-
|$0.50
|Steamed Dumplings-
|$9.00
Pork, onions, shrimp, and water chestnuts; served with our dumpling sauce
Steam Boys - Germantown
1200 2nd Avenue North, Nashville
|Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉白菜 masa de cerdo y repollo
|$8.50
|Seared Chicken Dumplings 鸡肉饺子 Masa De Pollo - Frito
|$11.00
|Pork & Shrimp Dumplings 猪肉虾仁 masa de camarones
|$9.00
Thai Esane - 203 Franklin Road Suite 100
203 suite 100 Franklin Road, Brentwood
|Steam Dumplings
|$9.00
Chicken, mushroom, celery, carrots, cabbage and onion wrapped in wonton skin served with sweet soy sauce
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Chicken Dumplings-
|$5.50
Chicken broth with chicken and shrimp dumpling, bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, and fried garlic
|Steamed Dumpling
|$9.50
Hawker's Asian Street Fare - Nashville
626A Main Street, Nashville
|Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00
Our Auntie's classic recipe, wok-seared or steamed, served with a sweet soy dipping sauce.
HATHORNE
4708 Charlotte Ave, Nashville
|RICE DUMPLINGS
|$35.00
Korean Rice Dumplings, Sweet Corn, Anaheim Peppers, Lion’s Mane Musrooms, Basil (VG, GF)
xiao bao at the Dive Motel
830 Meridian Street, Nashville
|fried dumplings
|$8.00
Caramel lemongrass chili pork in a chewy ,Gluctoness rice crust-2 per- nuoc chan&lettuce
Thai Esane Nashville - Midtown
1520 Division St, Nashville
|Steam Dumplings
|$9.00
Chicken, mushroom, celery, carrots, cabbage and onion wrapped in wonton skin served with sweet soy sauce
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Steamed Dumplings-
|$9.00
Pork, onions, shrimp, and water chestnuts; served with our dumpling sauce
|Chicken Dumplings
|$5.50
Chicken broth with chicken and shrimp dumplings, bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic
|Dumpling Sauce
|$0.50