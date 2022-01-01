Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve eel

Item pic

 

The Eastern Peak - Thompson

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Roll-$10.00
Eel, cucumbers, avocados, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce
Dancing Eel Roll-$16.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber; topped with eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and black tobiko
Unagi (BBQ Eel) Sashimi-$11.00
More about The Eastern Peak - Thompson
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera image

SUSHI

Nomzilla!

1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Eel Maki$8.00
Dancing Eel$14.50
Eel, avocado, eel sauce, wasabi aioli over a California roll
Eel Sashimi$9.00
More about Nomzilla!
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN

2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel roll$8.35
Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Eel (Unagi)$0.00
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
Side Eel Sauce$0.55
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN
The Eastern Peak image

SALADS • SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Gulch

133 12th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.2 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Sauce-$0.50
Unagi [Fresh Water Eel] N-$3.50
More about The Eastern Peak - Gulch
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Side Eel Sauce$1.00
More about Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
The Eastern Peak image

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak - Bellevue

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dancing Eel Roll$15.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber; topped with eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and black tobiko
Eel Roll$8.00
Eel, cucumbers, avocados, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce
Unagi (BBQ Eel) Nigiri$3.50
More about The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
Consumer pic

 

Maru Nations

5511 Centennial Blvd., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eel Roll$7.95
fresh water eel, cucumber and avocado with eel sauce
Eel Sauce$1.00
More about Maru Nations

Browse other tasty dishes in Nashville

Rigatoni

Cobbler

Taco Salad

Tomato Salad

Brownie Sundaes

Filet Mignon

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Nashville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Donelson

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lockeland Springs

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

12 South

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Green Hills

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Nashville to explore

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (913 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston