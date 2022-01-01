Eel in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve eel
The Eastern Peak - Thompson
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Eel Roll-
|$10.00
Eel, cucumbers, avocados, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce
|Dancing Eel Roll-
|$16.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber; topped with eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and black tobiko
|Unagi (BBQ Eel) Sashimi-
|$11.00
SUSHI
Nomzilla!
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville
|Eel Maki
|$8.00
|Dancing Eel
|$14.50
Eel, avocado, eel sauce, wasabi aioli over a California roll
|Eel Sashimi
|$9.00
Rock N Roll Sushi - TN-006 Nashville (Donelson), TN
2266 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Eel roll
|$8.35
Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Eel (Unagi)
|$0.00
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
|Side Eel Sauce
|$0.55
SALADS • SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Gulch
133 12th Ave N, Nashville
|Eel Sauce-
|$0.50
|Unagi [Fresh Water Eel] N-
|$3.50
Assembly Food Hall - Horu Sushi AFH
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Side Eel Sauce
|$1.00
SUSHI
The Eastern Peak - Bellevue
8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville
|Dancing Eel Roll
|$15.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber; topped with eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and black tobiko
|Eel Roll
|$8.00
Eel, cucumbers, avocados, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce
|Unagi (BBQ Eel) Nigiri
|$3.50