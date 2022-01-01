Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Nashville

Go
Nashville restaurants
Toast

Nashville restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

The Hart image

 

The Hart

321 Hart St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Salad Sando*$10.00
japanese egg salad, hard boiled egg, the hart milk bread
More about The Hart
Elliston Place Soda Shop image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$9.99
choose between chicken, tuna or egg salad. served plain so don't forget to add your fixin's!
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
Consumer pic

 

proper bagel

2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
classic egg salad$10.00
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
1/2lb classic egg salad$7.25
by the pound in a container, bagels not included.
More about proper bagel
Consumer pic

 

the GreenHouse

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GnG Egg Salad$14.00
16 oz, eggs, mayo, dijon, green onion, spices
Egg Salad$13.00
grilled wheat bread, egg salad, lettuce, tomato
More about the GreenHouse

