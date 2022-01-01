Egg salad sandwiches in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about The Hart
The Hart
321 Hart St, Nashville
|Egg Salad Sando*
|$10.00
japanese egg salad, hard boiled egg, the hart milk bread
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
choose between chicken, tuna or egg salad. served plain so don't forget to add your fixin's!
More about proper bagel
proper bagel
2011 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
|classic egg salad
|$10.00
topped with tomato, arugula and pickled red onion. comes with a side of pickle slaw.
|1/2lb classic egg salad
|$7.25
by the pound in a container, bagels not included.