Enchiladas in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Green Hills Grille
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Green Hills Grille
2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville
|BRUNCH ENCHILADA
|$1,817.00
smoked chicken enchiladas, jack cheese, tomatillo sauce, two fired eggs, chorizo and kale hashbrowns, black beans, salsa roja, sour cream, guacamole, chili oil
|KID ENCHILADA
|$0.50
blue corn tortilla, smoked chicken, lemon cream sauce, yellow rice
|SMOKED CHICKEN ENCHILADA
|$19.00
blue corn tortilla, smoked chicken, caramelized onions (can not be removed), tomatillo, jack cheese, lemon cream sauce, yellow rice with black beans & pico
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|(1) Enchilada
|$3.25
|(17)Enchilada Supreme
|$11.50
|(19)Enchiladas del Norte
|$12.50
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Take & Bake Enchiladas
|$25.00
More about elpaseoCANTINA
elpaseoCANTINA
905 51st Ave, Nashville
|VERDE enchiladas
|$13.25
|ROJA enchiladas
|$13.25
Three Chicken tinga enchiladas layered with mild red chile sauce and topped with queso fresco, sour cream, avocado on corn tortilla.
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Red & Green Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.00
Chicken | Queso | Mexican Crema | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Red Onions | Pickled Jalapeños | Cheddar Cheese | Rice | Beans
|Black Bean Enchiladas
|$15.00
More about the GreenHouse
the GreenHouse
2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville
|Black Bean Enchiladas
|$16.45
Feed up to 4, corn tortillas, black bean mix, salsa roja, cheese
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$17.45
Feed up to 4, corn tortillas, roasted chicken, salsa roja, salsa verde, cheese