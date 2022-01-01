Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve enchiladas

Green Hills Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Green Hills Grille

2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BRUNCH ENCHILADA$1,817.00
smoked chicken enchiladas, jack cheese, tomatillo sauce, two fired eggs, chorizo and kale hashbrowns, black beans, salsa roja, sour cream, guacamole, chili oil
KID ENCHILADA$0.50
blue corn tortilla, smoked chicken, lemon cream sauce, yellow rice
SMOKED CHICKEN ENCHILADA$19.00
blue corn tortilla, smoked chicken, caramelized onions (can not be removed), tomatillo, jack cheese, lemon cream sauce, yellow rice with black beans & pico
More about Green Hills Grille
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
(1) Enchilada$3.25
(17)Enchilada Supreme$11.50
(19)Enchiladas del Norte$12.50
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina image

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Take & Bake Enchiladas$25.00
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
elpaseoCANTINA image

 

elpaseoCANTINA

905 51st Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VERDE enchiladas$13.25
ROJA enchiladas$13.25
Three Chicken tinga enchiladas layered with mild red chile sauce and topped with queso fresco, sour cream, avocado on corn tortilla.
More about elpaseoCANTINA
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Red & Green Chicken Enchiladas$15.00
Chicken | Queso | Mexican Crema | Pico De Gallo | Pickled Red Onions | Pickled Jalapeños | Cheddar Cheese | Rice | Beans
Black Bean Enchiladas$15.00
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
Consumer pic

 

the GreenHouse

2211 Bandywood Dr, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Bean Enchiladas$16.45
Feed up to 4, corn tortillas, black bean mix, salsa roja, cheese
Chicken Enchiladas$17.45
Feed up to 4, corn tortillas, roasted chicken, salsa roja, salsa verde, cheese
More about the GreenHouse
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
(19)Enchiladas del Norte$12.99
(20)Enchiladas Guerrero$14.50
(1) Enchilada$3.25
More about Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

