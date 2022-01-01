Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve fajitas

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina image

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

104 5th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Pack$30.00
You are ready to roll with all of the fixings! Grilled chicken, flour & corn tortillas, grilled red pepper and onions, crema. Served with chips & salsa, rice and refried beans.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$10.50
Fajita Nachos Supreme Chicken$13.50
(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito$11.75
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
Burger joint image

 

Burger joint

5511 Centennial Blvd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita$9.00
Seasoned grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions & peppers, avocado, pico, pickled jalapeño, lettuce, jalapeño ranch, potato bun
More about Burger joint
TACOS 1989 - Nashville image

 

TACOS 1989 - Nashville

600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Chicken Fajita$13.89
2 Steak Fajitas$15.89
2 Shrimp fajita$14.89
More about TACOS 1989 - Nashville
Item pic

 

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina

4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Fajita Pack$35.00
Fajitas$19.50
Steak, chicken, or shrimp sizzled in
chile-lime butter with smoky peppers and
onions. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, guacamole, and fresh flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajita Pack$30.00
You are ready to roll with all of the fixings! Grilled chicken, flour & corn tortillas, grilled red pepper and onions, crema. Served with chips & salsa, rice and refried beans.
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
elpaseoCANTINA image

 

elpaseoCANTINA

905 51st Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fajitas- Large$25.00
Grilled steak or chicken with sautéed peppers and onions, served with sour cream and guacamole and extra servings of rice and puerco beans for large order.
Fajitas- Small$17.00
Grilled steak or chicken with sautéed peppers and onions, served with sour cream and guacamole
More about elpaseoCANTINA
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Nectar Urban Cantina

206 McGavock Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Bowl$14.00
Chicken and Steak Fajitas$15.00
Fajita Friday Special! *Only available on Fridays.
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
(37)Chicken Fajitas (1)$15.25
(36)Premium Choice Angus Fajita (2)$33.99
(38)Shrimp Fajitas (1)$18.50
More about Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge

