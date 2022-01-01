Fajitas in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
104 5th Ave S, Nashville
|Chicken Fajita Pack
|$30.00
You are ready to roll with all of the fixings! Grilled chicken, flour & corn tortillas, grilled red pepper and onions, crema. Served with chips & salsa, rice and refried beans.
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
|$10.50
|Fajita Nachos Supreme Chicken
|$13.50
|(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$11.75
More about Burger joint
Burger joint
5511 Centennial Blvd, Nashville
|Fajita
|$9.00
Seasoned grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions & peppers, avocado, pico, pickled jalapeño, lettuce, jalapeño ranch, potato bun
More about TACOS 1989 - Nashville
TACOS 1989 - Nashville
600 9th ave suite 100, Nashville
|2 Chicken Fajita
|$13.89
|2 Steak Fajitas
|$15.89
|2 Shrimp fajita
|$14.89
More about Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina
4501 Murphy Rd, Nashville
|Shrimp Fajita Pack
|$35.00
|Fajitas
|$19.50
Steak, chicken, or shrimp sizzled in
chile-lime butter with smoky peppers and
onions. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, guacamole, and fresh flour tortillas.
|Chicken Fajita Pack
|$30.00
You are ready to roll with all of the fixings! Grilled chicken, flour & corn tortillas, grilled red pepper and onions, crema. Served with chips & salsa, rice and refried beans.
More about elpaseoCANTINA
elpaseoCANTINA
905 51st Ave, Nashville
|Fajitas- Large
|$25.00
Grilled steak or chicken with sautéed peppers and onions, served with sour cream and guacamole and extra servings of rice and puerco beans for large order.
|Fajitas- Small
|$17.00
Grilled steak or chicken with sautéed peppers and onions, served with sour cream and guacamole
More about Nectar Urban Cantina
SMOOTHIES • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Nectar Urban Cantina
206 McGavock Pike, Nashville
|Chicken Fajita Bowl
|$14.00
|Chicken and Steak Fajitas
|$15.00
Fajita Friday Special! *Only available on Fridays.