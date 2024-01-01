Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel wraps in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve falafel wraps

E+ROSE - OneC1ty

4 City Blvd Suite 108, Nashville

Beet Falafel Hummus Wrap$11.50
House made chickpea, herb, and beet falafel with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, springs mix greens and our house made hummus all wrapped in a wholesome tortilla.
More about E+ROSE - OneC1ty
Flora+Fauna Cafe and Roaster

747 Douglas Avenue, Nashville

Falafel Caesar Wrap$13.50
three panko crusted falafel, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing with a side of roasted potatoes
Falafel Vegetable Wrap$13.50
three panko crusted falafel patties, sun-dried tomato hummus, cucumber, tomato, spinach, red onion, dill, lemon + mint vinaigrette
Summer Falafel Vegetable Wrap$13.00
three panko crusted falafel, cucumber, tomato, red onion, pickled red cabbage, watermelon radish, avocado goddess dressing, tahini dressing with a side of roasted potatoes
More about Flora+Fauna Cafe and Roaster

