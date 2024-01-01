Falafel wraps in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve falafel wraps
More about E+ROSE - OneC1ty
E+ROSE - OneC1ty
4 City Blvd Suite 108, Nashville
|Beet Falafel Hummus Wrap
|$11.50
House made chickpea, herb, and beet falafel with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, springs mix greens and our house made hummus all wrapped in a wholesome tortilla.
More about Flora+Fauna Cafe and Roaster
Flora+Fauna Cafe and Roaster
747 Douglas Avenue, Nashville
|Falafel Caesar Wrap
|$13.50
three panko crusted falafel, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing with a side of roasted potatoes
|Falafel Vegetable Wrap
|$13.50
three panko crusted falafel patties, sun-dried tomato hummus, cucumber, tomato, spinach, red onion, dill, lemon + mint vinaigrette
|Summer Falafel Vegetable Wrap
|$13.00
three panko crusted falafel, cucumber, tomato, red onion, pickled red cabbage, watermelon radish, avocado goddess dressing, tahini dressing with a side of roasted potatoes